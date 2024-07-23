He's the master of getting attention, but he also knows a thing or two about keeping attention.

Everyone wants attention. Few of us know how to get it.

Why? According to attention-getting master Gary Vaynerchuk, it's because most people misunderstand where attention comes from — and that the means of getting it keep changing.

"Social media was once more like email marketing," he says. "You would get as many people to follow you as possible, and when you would post, a percentage of them would see it. Today, one of your clips on TikTok can get 10 million [views], and another might get 4,000. The distribution now happens with algorithms, and that is a massive land grab that I want people to know about."