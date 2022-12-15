Social Media

Advertisers Are Focused on Feelings. Why Does That Matter?

Tina Mulqueen

Business News

Why This OnlyFans Star Is Walking Away from Making Millions a Month. 'Success Does Not Bring Self-Love.'

Malaysian model MSPUIYI has millions of followers, but she's quitting to pursue her dream.

Jonathan Small

Business News

A Roomba Recorded a Woman Using the Bathroom, and the Pictures Wound Up on Social Media. Could That Happen to You?

An MIT Technology Review investigation might make you think twice about what you do when your Roomba is rolling by.

Dan Bova

Career

3 Creator Economy Myths Debunked

Content creation is a viable career for anyone and at any age — as long as they're willing to put in the work.

Greg Smith

Business News

A Doctor Claims He Became Addicted to TikTok, and His Family Had to Stage an Intervention

In a new book, a vision doctor-turned-TikTok-influencer details how using the platform consumed his whole life.

Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Twitter CEO Elon Musk Asks If He Should Step Down — Via Twitter Poll

After seeing the results, Musk Tweeted: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Gabrielle Bienasz

Social Media

Daughter's Viral TikTok Video Saves Her Dad's Dying Ornament Business

Horrornaments sales were dead on the branch, so MaKayla Burns made one last pull-at-your-heartstrings video. It killed.

Jonathan Small

Gabrielle Bienasz

Sam Silverman

Leadership

The Recipe For Making a Customer For Life: Personalization, Quality, and Care

In this episode, hear how Tina, owner of Boite de Fleurs, overcame the pandemic hitting right as she opened her store and how she uses social media to draw in her clientele.

Emily Washcovick

