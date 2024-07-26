Get All Access for $5/mo

Taylor Swift Just Trolled Ryan Reynolds With a Hilarious Post That Gives a Masterclass in Social Media Promotion The pop icon endorsed "Deadpool & Wolverine" with a post that provided a great lesson in connection.

By David James Edited by Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • Pop icon Taylor Swift endorses "Deadpool & Wolverine," anticipating a blockbuster weekend for the Marvel and Disney film.
  • Swift revealed her role as godparent to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children.
  • A blend of humor and personal touch make Swift's Instagram Story a masterclass in social media engagement.

There is little doubt that Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest Marvel-Disney collaboration, is gearing up for an explosive opening weekend, with experts predicting a record-breaking $170 million box office.

And it just got an unexpected marketing boost from none other than Taylor Swift. Swift recently took to Instagram, posting a photo of her standing with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Black Lively, and director Shawn Levy to her 284 million followers: "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Then, with a punchline worthy of Deadpool himself, added: "But that's Hugh for you!"

Swift continued: "These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave."

Swift ended her post by encouraging fans to see the movie and a personal reveal. Naming Reynolds by his Deadpool character's alter ego name, she wrote, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Confirming her role as godmother to Reynolds and Lively's four children added a heartfelt layer to the post, making it an absolute masterclass in social media.

According to the experts at LinkedIn, these are the tenets of a powerful social media post. Ever the over-achiever, Swift has managed to nail them all. See how many of these you can work into your next post.

  • Relevance: Provide your followers with information or entertainment they care about.
  • Clarity: Your posts should communicate a call to action.
  • Visual appeal: Use great visuals to complement your text.
  • Engagement: Encourage interaction and sharing from your audience.
  • Timing: Post timely topics — and in terms of humor, land those punchlines!

Read more at The Hollywood Reporter

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Business Solutions

Boost Business Efficiency with Five Years of Control D for $40

Secure, optimize, and customize your internet experience with this tool.

By StackCommerce
Franchise

7-Eleven Stores in the U.S. Will Introduce Some Japanese-Inspired Changes. Here's What to Expect.

You'll soon be able to pick up some fresh sushi or a new type of snack at your local 7-Eleven — but the Big Gulp isn't going away.

By Carl Stoffers
Marketing

Launching Your First Paid Product? Here's How to Successfully Turn Your Expertise Into Profit

Are you ready to launch your first paid product but feeling nervous? Don't worry — starting small with the right type of product is the secret to success. Read on to learn how to outline clear benefits, value price, leverage social media marketing and deliver excellent customer experience.

By Murali Nethi
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev