The pop icon endorsed "Deadpool & Wolverine" with a post that provided a great lesson in connection.

There is little doubt that Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest Marvel-Disney collaboration, is gearing up for an explosive opening weekend, with experts predicting a record-breaking $170 million box office.

And it just got an unexpected marketing boost from none other than Taylor Swift. Swift recently took to Instagram, posting a photo of her standing with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Black Lively, and director Shawn Levy to her 284 million followers: "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Then, with a punchline worthy of Deadpool himself, added: "But that's Hugh for you!"

Swift continued: "These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave."

Taylor Swift shares Deadpool & Wolverine endorsement and Blake Lively responds to the Ryan Reynolds praise. pic.twitter.com/a7SKhFrYVN — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) July 25, 2024

Swift ended her post by encouraging fans to see the movie and a personal reveal. Naming Reynolds by his Deadpool character's alter ego name, she wrote, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Confirming her role as godmother to Reynolds and Lively's four children added a heartfelt layer to the post, making it an absolute masterclass in social media.

According to the experts at LinkedIn, these are the tenets of a powerful social media post. Ever the over-achiever, Swift has managed to nail them all. See how many of these you can work into your next post.

Relevance : Provide your followers with information or entertainment they care about.

: Provide your followers with information or entertainment they care about. Clarity : Your posts should communicate a call to action.

: Your posts should communicate a call to action. Visual appeal : Use great visuals to complement your text.

: Use great visuals to complement your text. Engagement : Encourage interaction and sharing from your audience.

: Encourage interaction and sharing from your audience. Timing: Post timely topics — and in terms of humor, land those punchlines!

Read more at The Hollywood Reporter