Taylor Swift Paused Her Show Over the Weekend Due to Safety Concerns. What She Said Next Is a Powerful Lesson in Leadership. A show of concern for fans and an appreciation for the staffers who helped marked an emotional final "The Eras Tour" show in Germany this weekend.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift paused her Eras Tour performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, to assist fans in need.
  • The pop icon recognized and thanked the stadium staff for their exceptional dedication.
  • Swift has a history of being vigilant during her concerts, often addressing emergencies in multiple languages.

People reports that Taylor Swift once again proved her dedication to her fans' safety during the final show of her three-night The Eras Tour at the Gelsenkirchen stadium in Germany.

In an abrupt halt to her performance, Swift was seen in a fan's TikTok video calling for security to provide aid to distressed audience members. The TikTok-er, known as Dario, captured the moment and posted it, praising the singer with the caption, "Mother is mothering, she's really the best ✌."

@dariio_m Mother is mothering, she's really the best ✌? #erastour #gelsenkirchenn3 #taylornation #taylorswift #taylor #swift #taylorswifterastour @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation ♬ Originalton - Dario @ concerts ?

Halting before her performance, Swift called out to security, "We just need some assistance and help right there," signaling them to tend to the urgent matter.

But her care and leadership skills didn't stop there. Swift also took this moment to compliment the venue's workers for their excellent service throughout her visit. "Everybody who works here has really been taking such good care of everybody, and I'm so grateful for that," she told the crowd.

Swift's history of pausing performances to offer support to her fans or recognize the hard work of event staff is well-documented and serves as a great example for leaders in all industries.

"Employee recognition — when done well — has huge payoffs," write Jack Zenger and Joseph Folkman in the Harvard Business Review. "According to the data we collect on leaders across industries, every measure of morale, productivity, performance, customer satisfaction, and employee retention soars when managers regularly provide recognition."

Through their research, Zenger and Folkman found three ways that make praise the most impactful:

  1. Specifics are important. Pointing out an action or decision and its positive impact are far better received than a generic "good job" comment.
  2. Positive feedback from peers is always welcome, but employees HBR spoke with said that recognition from their immediate managers was the most meaningful.
  3. Reconizing wins is great, but it is more impactful to recognize the hard work that went into those wins.
David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

