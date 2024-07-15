Get All Access for $5/mo

Taylor Swift Just Gave a Masterclass in Crisis Management—Turning an Onstage Disaster Into a Highlight An instrument malfunction threatened to sink Swift's July 14 show.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift encountered a piano malfunction during her second show in Milan on the Eras Tour.
  • Despite the glitch, Swift's performance remained unshaken, as she went on to celebrate her 113th show of the Eras Tour with a medley of fan favorites.

Imagine you've been hired to give a talk in front of thousands of people, and at the moment of truth, your presentation's tech goes kaput.

That's basically what just happened to Taylor Swift onstage during her latest Milan show on the Eras Tour.

But Swift once again proved her showmanship and coolness under pressure when an unexpected glitch shut down her piano at the superstar's 113th show. Fans were treated to a mashup of hits "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "Red" on guitar before she transitioned to the piano. But as the singer began blending Reputation's "Getaway Car" with "Out of the Woods," her brightly decorated piano failed her.

Related: Why Does Taylor Swift Keep Stopping Her Shows Mid-Song? It's Actually a Great Lesson in Leadership.

"We have finally broken this thing!" Swift laughed as she and a technician peaked beneath the piano's lid. After some quick tinkering, she fixed the problem, happily declared, "Oh, I did it!" and went right back to work.

The moment was captured by TikTok user @shannonkinget.

@shannonkingett Milan Night 2, Surprise Song #2, Getaway Car x Out of the Woods #taylorswift #erastour #swifttok #tstheerastour #milan #getawaycar #outofthewoods #ootw #reputation #1989 ♬ original sound - Shannon Kingett

The piano meltdown didn't dampen the spirits of Swift, who went on to deliver yet another powerful performance on her record-breaking Eras tour. The incident and her attitude about it is a great lesson in mishap management. Mistakes happen, some are out of our control, and some are of our own making. But whatever the cause and whoever the audience is — an adoring crowd of thousands or a super-serious board of investors — the best thing to do when something goes awry is to acknowledge it, laugh it off, and keep moving forward. As Deborah Grayson Riegel writes in the Harvard Business Review, "Do some emotional management so that you don't come across to your audience as angry, frustrated, resentful, or resigned. Emotions are contagious, and negative emotions are especially so. Unless you want your audience to feel the tension you feel, take a deep breath or two, and lean into your current reality of how it is rather than how you wished it could be."

The next stops for the unflappable Swift are Germany, Poland, and Austria, and then onto London once for five Wembley Stadium shows. The Eras Tour will come to an end this December.

Read more at People

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
How to Go Green

Going Green Can Save You Money and Attract Top Talent — 3 Essential Ways to Become More Eco-Friendly

I've always believed sustainability is all about finding solutions with a meaningful long-term impact and how we can work together towards a better tomorrow. Here are three essential ways your SMB can integrate sustainability throughout the business.

By Eric Yu
Growing a Business

Saying 'Yes' to Everything Leads to Failure — Here's How to Avoid the Trap of Overcommitment

Discussing the dangers of overcommitment and practical strategies to master the art of saying "no."

By Chris Kille
Business News

How to Start Your Dream Business This Weekend, According to a Tech CEO Worth $36 Million

He started his now 14-year-old company in one weekend for $60 — it made $300,000 the first year, and $3 million the second.

By Sherin Shibu
Thought Leaders

Is Your Thought Leadership Strategy Failing? This Might Be the Reason Why — Plus 3 Ways to Turn It Around

What we all understood thought leadership to be is no longer.

By Brook Zimmatore
Business News

Why Does Taylor Swift Keep Stopping Her Shows Mid-Song? It's Actually a Great Lesson in Leadership.

Taylor Swift has paused nearly half of her shows while on the European leg of her Eras tour, and the reason is something leaders can learn from.

By David James
By Emily Rella