Taylor Swift has paused nearly half of her shows while on the European leg of her Eras tour, and the reason is something leaders can learn from.

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines not just for her sensational performances but for her frequent and compassionate interruptions during concerts. A recent report by USA Today reveals that Swift has intervened in almost half of her shows on the European leg of her Eras tour, a stark contrast to her U.S. tour last year, which saw just one interruption.

What's with all of the stops? She prioritizes her fans' safety over showmanship. The issue at heart is the non-assigned seating arrangements at large European stadiums, which, while reducing ticket costs, have compromised fans' comfort, safety and accessibility to amenities like restrooms and concessions. And so when Taylor sees something, she routinely calls it out to security. At a recent show in Scotland, Swift saw a fan in distress and informed security. She sang, "I'm just gonna keep playing until someone notices them," and continued strumming her guitar until help arrived.

This non-assigned seating arrangement was also in place during the concert in Rio de Janeiro where sweltering heat led to the tragic death of a fan due to heat exhaustion. During that exhausting three-hour show, Swift took it upon herself to distribute water to her fans and since that tragedy, she has been quick to call out trouble.

Her willingness to slam the breaks on her own shows and take control of a potentially bad situation is a great reminder that being a strong leader isn't just about the bottom line — it is about exhibiting genuine care for the well-being of the customers and employees who put you in a position of leadership in the first place. And importantly, jumping in and doing what needs to be done without hesitation. As Simon Sinek has written, "Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about taking care of those in your charge."

Swift's tour continues in Europe through the summer, and per USA TODAY, the last "open seating" shows will be in August at Wembley Stadium.

