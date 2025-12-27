This $300 MacBook Pro With Touch Bar Gives You Pro-Level Performance Anywhere

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sixty-five persent of professionals want to work remotely full-time, a FlexJobs survey says. That means having a pro-level laptop isn’t just convenient, it’s essential for productivity.

If you need an affordable, powerful ultralight laptop, this refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Pro delivers enterprise-grade specs without the enterprise price tag, and you can have one right now for just $299.97.

Professional power in a portable package

This MacBook Pro runs on an Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.1GHz, paired with 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That combination handles video calls, presentations, spreadsheets and creative work without lag. The solid-state drive means faster boot times and quicker file access when you’re jumping between client meetings or working from different locations throughout the day.

The 13.3-inch Retina display delivers sharp visuals that you’ll truly appreciate when editing marketing materials, presenting to clients or even just reviewing contracts. At just 3.1 pounds, this MacBook slips into any bag without weighing you down during commutes or business travel.

The Touch Bar provides contextual shortcuts that adapt to whatever app you’re using. Instead of hunting through menus, you get quicker access to formatting tools in documents, playback controls during video reviews or emoji selections in Messages. Touch ID lets you authenticate purchases and log in securely without typing passwords, which speeds up your workflow when switching between tasks.

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports give you flexibility for charging, connecting external displays, or transferring files at high speeds. You can set up a full workstation at your desk, then unplug and head to a coffee shop with up to 10 hours of battery life, keeping you productive.

This MacBook has a Grade-A refurbished rating, meaning it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing. If you need a dependable secondary laptop or want to upgrade without breaking the budget, this is your chance to get premium performance at a practical price point.

Get this refurbished 2017 13″ Apple MacBook Pro with 3.1GHz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Touch Bar for just $299.97 while inventory lasts.

