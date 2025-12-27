Transform Text Into Professional Audio Across 32 Languages for Just $39.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The global content creation market is expected to reach $38.2 billion by 2030, with video and audio content driving much of that growth, according to research from Statista. If you're creating podcasts, social media content, or training materials for a global audience, the cost of professional voice actors adds up fast.

Browser-based audio creation for any business need

The Plus Plan provides instant access to 14 high-quality artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voices spanning 32 languages, from English and Spanish to Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, and Vietnamese. You paste your text, select a voice and language, and download polished MP3 files in seconds. No software installation, no learning curve and no monthly fees.

The platform runs entirely in your browser, so you can generate professional voiceovers from any device – desktop, tablet or phone – without downloads or compatibility issues. Advanced neural AI produces natural-sounding speech with realistic intonation and pacing, suitable for client-facing content, internal training videos or multilingual marketing campaigns.

You can customize speaking speed and choose from conversational, professional, male or female voice tones depending on your project requirements. For entrepreneurs managing international teams or selling to global markets, the 32-language support means you can create localized audio content without hiring translators or voice talent in each region.

The unlimited device usage lets you work from your laptop, tablet or phone with the same license. Regular feature updates continuously add new voices, emotional tones and languages at no additional cost.

Content creators use iSpeech for podcast intros, YouTube voiceovers and social media video narration. Training teams generate e-learning modules and internal documentation audio. Business owners add accessibility features to websites with text-to-speech functionality that serves customers with visual impairments or reading challenges.

