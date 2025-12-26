Logan Paul thinks your portfolio needs more Pokémon and less public equity. As proof, the influencer announced he’s auctioning off a Pikachu card he bought for $5.3 million in 2022, saying nontraditional investments like collectibles are more valuable than stocks.

“If you’re young, there are ways to spend and invest your money in ways that might mean more to you than in a traditional conservative environment like the stock market,” Paul said on Fox Business’s The Big Money Show.

Paul’s card, a Japanese promotion from 1997, is the only known Illustrator Pikachu with flawless PSA 10 grading. Even imperfect versions sell for upward of $80,000, according to Price Charting. Millennials like Paul tend to invest more in alternative assets, such as trading cards, than older generations.

