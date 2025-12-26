/ Business News

Logan Paul Says Young Investors Should Skip Stocks and Buy This Collectible Instead

The WWE wrestler and influencer is auctioning off an item he purchased for $5.3 million in 2022.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 26, 2025

Logan Paul thinks your portfolio needs more Pokémon and less public equity. As proof, the influencer announced he’s auctioning off a Pikachu card he bought for $5.3 million in 2022, saying nontraditional investments like collectibles are more valuable than stocks.

“If you’re young, there are ways to spend and invest your money in ways that might mean more to you than in a traditional conservative environment like the stock market,” Paul said on Fox Business’s The Big Money Show.

Paul’s card, a Japanese promotion from 1997, is the only known Illustrator Pikachu with flawless PSA 10 grading. Even imperfect versions sell for upward of $80,000, according to Price Charting. Millennials like Paul tend to invest more in alternative assets, such as trading cards, than older generations.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

