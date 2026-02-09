Manage Entrepreneurial Stress with This Lifetime Art Therapy App for $40

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business takes a toll on the mind, which is why it’s essential for successful entrepreneurs to find tools for managing mental health. According to a UCSF study, entrepreneurs are 50% more likely to report mental health conditions compared to non-entrepreneurs, with anxiety being particularly prevalent.

The demanding nature of entrepreneurship includes long hours, financial pressure, and constant decision-making, often leading to chronic stress that can impact both personal wellbeing and business performance. That’s where accessible, science-based mental health tools become essential. This LINA Art Therapy Premium Plan lifetime subscription is a great place to start, and it’s available for just $39.99 (reg. $79.99).

LINA Art Therapy App offers a practical solution that is designed specifically for busy professionals who need effective stress management without time-intensive therapy sessions. Created by certified art therapists and psychologists, LINA delivers 15-minute art therapy activities that fit seamlessly into packed schedules, requiring no prior artistic skills or experience.

Science-based approach to stress relief

The app guides you through structured activities where you draw, reflect, and receive AI-powered insights based on your artwork. These sessions can help address common entrepreneurial challenges: managing anxiety, building self-esteem, quieting your inner critic, and developing the emotional resilience needed to navigate business pressures, the company says.

Beyond art therapy, LINA includes journaling prompts for processing complex emotions, reflection oracle cards for accessing subconscious thoughts, and imagery meditations rooted in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy principles. Each tool is designed for quick, focused sessions that deliver meaningful mental health benefits without disrupting your workflow.

The lifetime subscription means you gain permanent access to these resources for a one-time payment with no recurring fees eating into your budget. The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Apple Pencil, making it accessible wherever you work.

Get this LINA Art Therapy App Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99 (reg. $79.99).

