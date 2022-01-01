Marina Byezhanova

Co-Founder of Brand of a Leader

Marina Byezhanova is an entrepreneur, global speaker and university instructor. She has spoken to audiences in North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Her mission is to inspire entrepreneurs to stand up, stand out and to be radically authentic through the power of their personal brands.

Marketing

Step 1 to Personal Brand Building is Not What You Think

Most personal branding advisors will incorrectly tell you that the first step of personal brand building is creating content.

