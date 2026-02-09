Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Growth creates stress tests for inventory, fulfillment and forecasting — brands need systems that scale before chasing bigger retail deals.

Saying yes to retail without defending your economics can erode margins. Retail knows numbers — you should too.

Like most founders, the early days of my company were very much geared towards solving a real problem. I wanted to create products to fill a market gap a loved one had personally experienced: finding effective, holistic and affordable solutions to common foot conditions like bunions.

Product development and direct-to-consumer sales were my initial focus as CEO, but as the brand grew and I began to recognize the inherent potential in what we were building, retail expansion became a natural progression.

For many business leaders, the path to scaling a business and expanding appropriately into retail can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. What really puts a brand at greater risk is relying on one retail channel, rather than an omnichannel approach. Each channel represents its own value proposition, comes with its own rules, and requires unique forethought in terms of operational backbone.

In this article, I’m breaking down the six tips I’ve found most valuable in scaling my company, ZenToes, from an initially direct-to-consumer brand to a multi-channel retail darling.

Sign up for How Success Happens and learn from well-known business leaders and celebrities, uncovering the shifts, strategies and lessons that powered their rise. Get it in your inbox.

1. Start with ecommerce to prove market fit

Ecommerce is an ideal starting point and invaluable testing ground for emerging brands. It allows founders to validate product-market fit, test messaging and gather direct consumer feedback before scaling into larger retail partnerships. Our direct-to-consumer model allowed us to build trust, refine our assortment and truly understand our customers’ wants and needs.

By starting online, we could gather feedback from customers, iterate quickly and collect data to demonstrate market demand and purchasing behavior. This became a powerful tool in our later conversations with retailers. Retail buyers want to see traction and proven consumer demand, not just great packaging or a compelling story.

2. Familiarize yourself with the expectations of each retail channel

Every retail channel is unique and comes with its own set of expectations and challenges. Selling on Amazon, for example, looks entirely different from working with a big box retailer like Walmart or a regional pharmacy chain. Each channel comes with its own standards around pricing, packaging, supply chain logistics and marketing support.

Before committing, take time to understand the requirements and cost implications of each. What works on Amazon might not translate to a store shelf, and what moves in a boutique chain might not perform in mass retail.

Approach each channel as its own ecosystem, with its own unique demographic of consumers, and tailor your strategy and approach to suit its specific needs.

3. Be prepared to scale from an operations standpoint

As exciting as growth is, the reality is that its success is hugely dependent on operational readiness. Rapid growth can easily expose inefficiencies in inventory management, forecasting and logistics.

At ZenToes, we invested early in building systems that could support scale before pursuing major retail accounts. This meant improving fulfillment capabilities, ensuring we had the right manufacturing partners and implementing robust quality control processes. Always remember, sustainable expansion depends on the strength of your operational backbone.

4. Don’t be scared to negotiate

Not every retail opportunity is the right retail opportunity. While new retail partnerships are exciting, don’t let yourself always succumb to the pressure to say “yes.” The right retail partnerships will be mutually beneficial and make sense both financially and strategically.

Retailers respect brands that know their numbers and can clearly articulate their value and needs. Negotiating terms around pricing, placement and marketing support isn’t just advisable, it’s necessary to ensure profitability and mutual success.

5. Use data to strengthen your retail pitch

Go into conversations understanding that retailers make decisions based on data and performance potential. The insights gathered from direct-to-consumer channels can become your strongest asset when pitching to retail partners. These data points might include conversion rates, repeat purchases, customer reviews and engagement metrics.

Combining narrative with measurable results builds confidence with buyers and sets the stage for long-term collaboration.

Sign up for the Money Makers newsletter to get weekly, expert-backed tips to help you earn more money — from real people who founded and scaled successful businesses. Get it in your inbox.

6 Approach marketing holistically to support your retail relationships

Entering retail is just the beginning of a long-term collaborative process. It’s important and expected that your marketing strategy evolves to support sales specific to their channel. In short, retailers expect brand partners to drive awareness and traffic to their shelves, both online and in-store.

For my company, that translates to aligning every campaign with our retail presence and proactively driving traffic through our paid marketing and public relations efforts to our partners’ channels.

Every marketing effort should not only strengthen your brand but also reinforce your retail relationships. A cohesive, omni-channel approach ensures consistent visibility and sustained performance across all points of sale.

To sum up key takeaways from my own founder journey, retail expansion requires intention, adaptability and operational excellence. Scaling successfully means understanding where your brand delivers the most value and building the right systems to support that growth.

Remember to always step back and look at the big picture to ensure alignment in timing, readiness and fit.