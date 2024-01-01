Sarah Parks
Founder and CEO of ZenToes
Latest
7 Tips for Empowering Mothers in the Workplace
Moms make up an important and large segment of the workforce, yet too often have been overlooked in the development of company culture. In this article, we explore seven ways that companies can empower mothers in the workplace, through the lens of my own experience as a mom and CEO.