How to Sell More Online in 2026 — Without the Burnout or Chaos

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Businesses facing rising costs and labor shortages can boost their bottom line by embracing a multichannel ecommerce strategy to increase revenue potential and market reach.

Integrated ecommerce operations software is essential to successfully manage the complexities of multichannel selling and prevent operational chaos.

In 60 days, companies can implement a phased approach towards multichannel mastery, improving operational efficiency and scaling revenue without jeopardizing margins.

As ecommerce companies contend with unpredictable tariffs, rising costs and ongoing labor shortages, bottom-line health is weighing heavily on the minds of business owners everywhere. Indeed, you may feel like you’ve exhausted every cost-cutting measure and fully optimized operational efficiency in your warehouse, but it’s just not enough. Your alternate line of defense against eroding margins is to ramp up top-line growth, the lever that can get that revenue flywheel spinning in 2026.

Enter multichannel ecommerce. Selling on multiple channels is a low-cost, low-barrier-to-entry way to give your ecommerce business more revenue potential, more reach and greater agility to stay on top of buying trends. At the same time, the multichannel model reduces risk through diversification, helping minimize potential losses caused by marketplace volatility and evolving consumer behavior.

With a multichannel approach, you can avoid over-reliance on a single marketplace and test the effectiveness of various sales channels, moving beyond Amazon to explore new marketplaces (think eBay, Etsy or Walmart). You can sell on social media platforms such as TikTok Shop or Instagram Shop, meeting consumers where they spend time while diversifying your customer acquisition costs (CAC). You can expand direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales through your own website; for example, instead of relying solely on retailers, wholesalers can add a DTC channel to boost sales income.

Related: How to Sell on Etsy in 2025: A Comprehensive Guide

The chaos trap

The multichannel growth promise of more reach, higher conversion and healthier margins is highly appealing, but only if operations don’t descend into chaos when new channels are added. Ecommerce businesses still relying on manual processes to support multiple sales channels are courting disaster, from overselling, picking errors and fulfillment bottlenecks to failure to comply with channel-based seller requirements and poor decision-making due to siloed data and a lack of operational visibility.

In a multichannel ecommerce business, the difference between total chaos and a fulfillment journey that keeps customers coming back boils down to integrated ecommerce operations software. Yes, it’s time to re-evaluate your technology stack: Do you have the tools in place to be truly in control of your catalog, inventory, orders, purchasing, fulfillment and shipping?

Related: How Online Businesses Can Scale, Improve and Maximize Profitability — Even in a Volatile Economy

Multichannel capabilities: The essentials

Consider your core capability stack — from listing products, managing inventory across multiple channels to pick-pack-ship complexities playing out in the warehouse — and its role in helping you win more orders, more revenue and bigger profits.

Listing and catalog management

It’s time to say goodbye to the time-consuming, error-prone and repetitive task of updating listings on each individual channel. With a product information management (PIM) system, you can centralize multichannel listings, automate updates and sync across channels. By automating catalog management, you can create a single source of truth for titles, attributes and media while streamlining governance with easy versioning, approvals and brand consistency. Inventory and order management

Inventory control can pose a serious obstacle for multichannel ecommerce merchants, especially at scale. To prevent overselling, stockouts and frustrated customers, you must ensure accurate, up-to-date inventory levels across all sales channels, which is nearly impossible using manual methods.



The good news is that order management systems (OMS) and inventory management systems (IMS) handle every step of the order workflow for all your sales channels from a single interface. Core capabilities include as real-time inventory sync across all channels, smart order routing (by service level agreement, cost, proximity, inventory health), automated tracking, demand forecasting, automatic inventory replenishment, and predictive purchasing. With these, you’ll be in full control of fulfillment and stock levels, regardless of whether orders originate from Amazon, TikTok Shop or Shopify. Warehouse management

The warehouse floor can either be an efficient, productive workspace that keeps orders moving out the door to happy customers or a fulfillment circus rife with picking errors, congested aisles, pick/pack/ship bottlenecks and frazzled workers. By integrating a warehouse management system (WMS) with your sales channels and OMS, you can streamline receiving, put-away, picking (wave, batch, cluster) and returns management using mobile barcode-based workflows with bin-level tracking. Retiring manual processes in favor of an automated WMS-driven workflow means you’ll be able to scale throughput, keep your customer delivery promise and protect profits. Multi-carrier shipping software

It’s easy to drop the ball if you’re sending out orders by hand or relying on spreadsheets/disparate systems to label and track shipments. These issues are only amplified if you’re managing orders from multiple channels. Indeed, adding sales channels and carriers can slow down fulfillment and leave you feeling like you can’t keep up. Not to mention, you’re facing rising shipping costs, highly-personalized customer delivery expectations and the risk of damaging your brand reputation with mis-ships and unfulfilled delivery promises.



In 2026, multi-carrier shipping software is your new best friend. By automating shipping workflows, you can prevent fulfillment bottlenecks and boost efficiency, even during peak periods. Easily print channel-compliant shipping labels and packing slips while protecting margins with rate shopping and built-in discounted rates. Plus, customers enjoy tracking, branded emails and status notifications, regardless of where their order originated. 3PL management

If you’re a 3PL, you may manage fulfillment, marketing and catalog services for hundreds of brands selling across a variety of channels (e.g., Walmart, Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA), Shopify). By aggregating ecommerce operations on a centralized, integrated platform, you can seamlessly manage fulfillment for multiple clients across multiple channels. This helps boost efficiency and scale growth, increase visibility of inventory movement and employee performance, and optimize warehouse space utilization to curtail costs.

Related: 5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Launching an Ecommerce Business

Implementation roadmap: 60 days to multichannel mastery

Bringing core multichannel capabilities together in your business is not as daunting as it may seem at first glance. Avoiding a fragmented tech stack is key; instead, embrace an integrated technology ecosystem that seamlessly connects all sales channels to manage fulfillment operations, including order, inventory, shipping, warehouse, returns and purchase order management.

Phase 1 (foundation): Begin by unifying your product catalog and connecting top channels. Implement a basic OMS, single-warehouse shipping, rate shopping and a few essential dashboards. Phase 2 (scale operations): As your business expands, core capabilities such as advanced routing, WMS mobility and carrier diversification will increase efficiency and help you scale without increasing labor costs. Demand forecasting, automated POs and setting up a returns portal further enhance the customer experience. Phase 3 (optimize and expand): With orders and revenue flowing, consider upgrades and tweaks to take your multichannel operations to the next level. These may include multi-node fulfillment, international listings, promise-date quoting, margin-based merchandising and automation rules.

As we head into 2026, multichannel ecommerce is your ticket to reaching more customers and selling more online, helping your business increase brand visibility, navigate market shifts and diversify risk. While adding new sales channels does increase complexity, you can easily handle it without descending into fulfillment chaos. Armed with integrated ecommerce operations software, you can centralize multichannel listings, orders, inventory and fulfillment workflows to optimize operational efficiency and productivity, scale revenue growth and protect margins moving forward.