Key Takeaways Despite increased market visibility, real estate transactions remain complex and costly, leaving buyers and sellers confused.

Proptech innovations like fixed-fee models are challenging old percentage-based commissions, promising upfront cost clarity and fairness.

The focus on transparent transaction costs and predictable pricing could reshape the path to homeownership, enhancing affordability and accessibility.

Real estate looks very different today than it did even 10 years ago. Buyers can pull up listings instantly, track price changes over time, compare neighborhoods, scan comps and get a reasonable sense of what’s happening in the market without waiting for someone else to decide what information they’re allowed to see. Zillow played a huge role in that shift. It dragged an industry that had long been comfortable with opacity into a world where visibility became the default, and once that happened, expectations changed for good.

What’s interesting, though, is that despite all of this visibility, buying or selling a home still feels far more expensive and confusing than most people expect once they move past browsing and into the actual transaction. Not because they don’t understand home prices, but because the part of the process that really determines affordability tends to stay unclear until very late. By the time the math fully shows itself, most of the decisions are already locked in.

That’s where transparency stopped short.

Most of the progress in real estate tech has been about helping people look at the market more clearly, not about helping them understand what participation in that market actually costs once they decide to act.

Transparency made the market easier to browse, not easier to navigate

The early promise of proptech was straightforward. If consumers had the same information professionals had, the market would naturally become fairer. In some ways, that proved true. Buyers show up more informed, ask better questions, and rely less on a single intermediary to tell them what’s going on.

What didn’t really change is how transactions are priced.

The way most transactions are priced hasn’t really evolved alongside all of this new visibility. You still have commission structures that quietly grow as home prices rise, a stack of fees that tend to show up later than anyone would like, and cost assumptions that don’t fully come into focus until you’re already deep into the deal. So even in a world where buyers and sellers can see more listings and more data than ever, a lot of people still end up asking the same basic questions near the finish line, like what am I actually paying for here, why does it cost this much, and how did we get to this number in the first place.

That disconnect creates a strange experience. People feel informed but not confident. They understand the market reasonably well, but the transaction itself still feels harder to grasp than it should.

The affordability problem shows up later than most people expect

A lot of housing conversations focus on inventory shortages or interest rates, which obviously matter, but that framing misses something important. For many people, affordability doesn’t collapse during the search phase, it collapses when the transaction math finally comes together.

Percentage-based pricing plays a big role here. A model designed for a very different housing market now quietly amplifies costs as prices rise, even when the complexity of the transaction hasn’t changed much. Add in additional fees and services, and the total cost can start to feel disconnected from the value being delivered.

Real estate tech did a great job making it easier to find a home. It spent far less time questioning whether the economics of completing a deal still make sense for the people paying for it.

Fairness is the conversation people are actually having now

If you talk to people who’ve been through the process more than once, especially recently, you can hear the tone changing pretty clearly. Transparency isn’t the headline anymore; it’s just assumed. The real frustration tends to come from costs that don’t surface until late and pricing that feels harder to explain than it should be. People aren’t looking to dismantle the system; they just want to know what they’re signing up for early enough to make decisions without guessing.

That’s usually what they mean when they talk about fairness. Not removing professionals or pretending expertise doesn’t matter, but being able to understand costs in plain language, upfront, without having to reverse-engineer percentages or realize halfway through that the math only makes sense once you’ve already committed.

In most consumer industries, transparent pricing is normal. You know what something costs before you commit. Real estate has been slower to move in that direction, largely because long-standing pricing models have been treated as inevitable rather than optional.

That’s where some of the more interesting experimentation in real estate tech is happening now. Instead of competing on search or market data, certain platforms are starting to focus on how transactions are priced in the first place. Ownli is one example of this shift. Rather than leaning on percentage-based commissions, it offers fixed-fee listing models that make costs easier to understand upfront, which changes how sellers think about timing, pricing strategy and net proceeds.

Models like Ownli are asking how much it should actually cost to participate once you’ve decided to move forward.

Predictable pricing changes behavior in quiet ways

That uncertainty ends up affecting behavior in ways people don’t always notice at first. When buyers and sellers don’t have a clear sense of transaction costs early on, they start protecting themselves however they can, stretching a little further than planned, waiting longer than they want to, or building in extra buffer just in case something unexpected shows up later. Over time, that mindset makes the whole process feel heavier and less approachable, particularly for anyone who doesn’t have much room for error.

Predictable pricing changes that dynamic. It allows people to plan instead of hedge. None of this magically fixes every affordability issue in housing, but it does remove one layer of friction that quietly pushes people out of the market.

Affordability isn’t only about sticker price. It’s about whether the path from interest to ownership feels manageable enough for people to take seriously.

What the next phase of proptech actually requires

The first wave of real estate tech proved that access alone could change behavior, but it also exposed a limit. Seeing the market more clearly didn’t automatically make participating in it feel more affordable or predictable. That gap is what newer models are responding to now, not by adding more data, but by questioning how costs are structured in the first place. That’s why pricing-focused models like Ownli tend to resonate once people move past browsing and into decision-making, because they address the part of the experience where uncertainty actually shows up.

Data access reshaped expectations. Rethinking transaction economics is what will determine whether real estate tech can actually move the needle on affordability. The companies that define this next phase won’t just help people understand the market better, they’ll make participation in it feel more rational.

Transparency opened the door. Fairness determines how many people can walk through it.