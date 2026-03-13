Google Maps Makes Its Biggest Navigation Update in Over a Decade — What This Means for Your Next Drive

Google Maps is no longer just a map. It’s becoming a chatty travel guide with fancier graphics. The company announced Thursday it’s rolling out two major features: Ask Maps, a conversational AI assistant, and Immersive Navigation, a complete visual overhaul of the driving experience.

Ask Maps lets you ask complex questions like “Where can I charge my phone without waiting in a long line for coffee?” The feature taps into information from over 300 million places and personalizes results based on your search history and preferences.

Immersive Navigation brings 3D visuals to your route, showing buildings, overpasses, and terrain in vivid detail. The feature uses Gemini to analyze current Street View and aerial photos, giving you an accurate view of landmarks and terrain ahead.