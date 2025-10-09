Your Fulfillment Process Could Be Draining Your Profits — Here’s How to Fix It Fast

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Mastering ecommerce fulfillment is crucial for scalability and avoiding customer dissatisfaction due to errors like stockouts or delayed shipments.

Effective utilization of technology like shipping software, IMS and WMS at appropriate growth stages prevents overhead bloat and maintains operational clarity.

Knowing when to level up your tech stack is essential and should factor in customer satisfaction, sales channel complexity and long-term growth goals.

Order fulfillment has the power to make or break an ecommerce business, whether you’re a garage-based startup or a seasoned online retailer trying to keep pace with growing consumer demand. Although getting orders to customers quickly, accurately and without friction is table stakes, it’s also one of the hardest things to scale.

As sales channels multiply and order volume expands, many ecommerce businesses hit a wall: manual processes fail, inventory data becomes unreliable, headcount starts to increase and customer service turns into firefighting. If this sounds familiar, don’t panic. With the right tools adopted at the right stage of growth, you’ll be able to master ecommerce fulfillment and scale seamlessly to keep orders moving and revenue flowing.

Fulfillment technology: 3 stages of growth

Taming chaotic fulfillment processes isn’t about doubling headcount to handle surging order volumes or thinking you automatically need an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to manage operations. Instead, given that most ecommerce brands follow a predictable path when building their technology stack, recognizing where you are on your growth path can help you make better decisions — before fulfillment issues start costing customers and profits.

1. The DIY stage: Shipping software + ecommerce platform

At the outset, sellers typically connect their ecommerce platform (e.g., Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce) to a shipping application (e.g. Descartes ShipRush™, ShipStation, Pirate Ship). This combo handles basic order flow and label printing — sufficient for a small team shipping out of a garage or a single warehouse.

But as sales grow across multiple channels — Amazon, Walmart and social platforms such as TikTok Shop and Meta Shops — the cracks appear. Orders get shipped late or with the wrong items. Inventory counts get out of sync. One channel says a product is in stock; another says it’s sold out. Customer complaints rise and your team spends more time fixing mistakes than growing the business. It’s time to rethink your tech stack.

2. The control stage: Inventory management system

Expanding to additional sales channels is a canny growth strategy, but without the right tech stack tools to streamline the complexities of inventory management, you risk fulfillment chaos rife with manual inventory updates for each channel (who has the time?), a disorienting lack of visibility into stock levels across your operations, and disgruntled customers frustrated by out-of-stock notifications.

To prevent overwhelm and protect profits, growing ecommerce brands typically implement an inventory management system (IMS) at this stage. With an IMS (e.g., Descartes Finale Inventory™, Descartes Sellercloud™, Linnworks) in your tech stack, you can synchronize inventory levels across multiple warehouses, online channels, third-party marketplaces, your storefront and shopping carts — dramatically reducing the time and labor spent managing inventory, while ensuring full operational clarity and removing human error from the equation.

Real-time visibility into stock levels is a competitive differentiator from both a customer satisfaction and bottom-line perspective. With an IMS, you can keep track of what you have and where you have it — whether physical, available or in-transit inventory — to prevent overselling, stockouts and costly deadstock. You can also reserve stock for preferred channels, seasonal campaigns or special promotions to ensure you don’t run out of merchandise at a critical juncture. Most importantly, with happy customers who know exactly what is available for purchase at all times, you can enhance retention and extend customer lifetime value.

As the business continues to expand, an IMS can also help your team optimize demand forecasting and inform future restocking and pricing decisions by tracking turnover ratios and considering historical sales data, inventory lead times and seasonal impact.

3. The scale stage: Dedicated WMS

Eventually, even the best IMS has limits. As order volume and warehouse complexity increase, you’ll need more powerful tools. Adding a cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to your fulfillment tech stack is the key to scaling your business seamlessly and cost-effectively.

In this growth stage, a dedicated WMS unlocks deep operational efficiencies — bin-level inventory control, advanced wave picking, kitting, labor optimization, replenishment rules — to help you scale quickly with existing resources (even across multiple warehouses). It’s the move from managing fulfillment to mastering it.

With a purpose-built ecommerce WMS, you can scale quickly and efficiently to keep pace with increasing order volume. Onboarding new staff brought in for peak season is a simple, straightforward process: employees are trained within the hour, and with barcode scanners in hand and printed pick and pack lists are a thing of the past, you effectively remove any guesswork and can be confident your team won’t make costly errors that could compromise brand reputation.

A dedicated WMS also offers efficiency and cost-saving benefits across multiple ecommerce business models. Perhaps you’re a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand using your own storefront as your primary sales channel and fulfilling orders in-house. With an ecommerce WMS built for scalability, you can ramp up quickly to handle any surges in orders; fulfillment performance isn’t limited by the less robust capabilities of, for example, a WMS add-on, app or extension from your existing order management or inventory management system.

If you’re selling on multiple platforms, connecting the IMS to WMS gives you control over the quantity of products for sale across different sales channels, whether that’s Amazon, Walmart, eBay or your own storefront, helping you adjust and balance inventory levels as required. If you work with third-party logistics providers (3PLs) such as Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) or Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), a dedicated solution helps you orchestrate which orders should be sent via the 3PL or your own warehouse.

Ecommerce businesses with complex requirements around sourcing, manufacturing or finances may also elect to implement an ERP at this stage of growth, or connect a WMS to their ERP to increase warehouse efficiency, scale fulfillment productivity and centralize data across the supply chain to inform decision-making.

Regardless of your fulfillment model, a WMS enables you to scale quickly to handle peaks without big overhead, boosting performance, curtailing operational costs and ensuring a frictionless customer experience — even during the holiday buying frenzy or seasonal volume spikes that could cripple competitors that haven’t optimized their fulfillment tech stack for scalability.

When is the right time to level up?

Here’s the catch: There’s no one-size-fits-all trigger. The right time to upgrade your tech stack depends on more than just order volume. Consider:

Customer satisfaction (repeat sales from happy customers are key)

Number of sales channels you operate

Complexity of your product mix (kits, bundles, sizes, etc.)

Market competitiveness

Cost of fulfillment errors and delays

Your growth goals over the next three to five years

If your current fulfillment tools and systems are straining under the pressure and you’re spending more time resolving operational hiccups and customer issues than growing the business, it’s probably time to re-evaluate your tech tools. By understanding the implications of what stage you’re at in the tech stack evolution, you can turn chaos into control and fulfillment into a driver of sustainable, profitable growth.