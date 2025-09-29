Is your current tech causing you more problems than it solves? Here’s what you can do about it.

Most business owners have a love-hate relationship with software. And most business owners know, at least intellectually, that the right tools can automate processes and make growth possible. On the other hand, too many companies spend thousands forcing generic tools to fit their operations, building patchwork systems that can cause even more inefficiency than they solve.

Others search for the right software for months or continue to jump from tool to tool, never properly using any of them. All of that while the average small business is paying more than $100k per year for software.

The reality is that while off-the-shelf tools have their place, there’s a point where building your own can become the smarter move. Custom technology can solve your bottlenecks in a custom-fit way, cutting unnecessary costs and helping you deliver for your customers.

Why generic tools often fall short

Most businesses start with what’s available. CRMs like HubSpot, project management platforms like Asana or time-tracking apps like Harvest are all strong choices at the beginning. But as your business grows, you may realize that while you’re paying for 10 features, you’re only using two, and you’re spending more time hacking together workarounds than actually working.

At the same time, your data ends up scattered across multiple platforms while you’re paying for seats across all of those platforms. Is this starting to sound familiar?

This creates what I call “software bloat.” The bigger you get, the more painful this becomes as you end up paying for more licenses, and efficiency pain points grow along with your business. At some point, the complexity and costs of bending generic tools outweigh the investment of building your own.

Custom tools cut costs

It might sound counterintuitive that building your own tech can be cheaper than paying $50 a month for a SaaS subscription, especially because a lot of people think that tech costs more than it does. Let’s run through some numbers to demonstrate where the math starts to make sense.

Say that you’re paying for six different SaaS tools at $20 per month per seat each, for a 20-person team. This comes to nearly $30k per year. This is more than some MVP products can cost upfront!

This doesn’t even account for inefficiencies — for example, if your team is spending hours each week double-entering data or fixing patched-together automations, that’s wasted payroll cost.

By contrast, a custom tool is an upfront investment that continues to pay off over time. Once it’s built, you’re not at the mercy of annual price hikes, license fees as your team grows or paywalled features.

The savings aren’t just financial, either. The clarity and speed your team gains, combined with your improved customer experience, often unlock growth that pays for the tech many times over.

Aligning tech with long-term goals

Not only can your tech investment pay off financially, but it can set you up for long-term growth. You don’t see large corporations using off-the-shelf technology, and this is a big reason why.

Say that in the next three to five years, you want to expand and scale into new markets or add new service lines. Without custom infrastructure, every pivot means retooling your systems, retraining your team and absorbing switching costs.

With your own tools, you can build modular features that expand as you do and create a unique tech stack that becomes part of your competitive advantage. Especially in an increasingly competitive market, your tech improving your customer experience can set you apart.

With time, your software becomes an asset that increases the value of your business as well, so if you want to exit or transition your business, the software can support that.

Where to start if you’re considering custom tech

If you’re feeling interested in starting your own tech journey to support your business, but the idea of building your own tools feels overwhelming, you’re not alone. You don’t need to hire a 20-person dev team or spend millions to get started; just start lean and strategic.

Start by identifying your biggest pain points. Where is your team losing the most time or money? Pick one area to start with and focus on that.

Design for simplicity to address that area instead of trying to replace every SaaS tool at once. Build something small and effective that solves one critical issue.

Then, you can iterate as you go! Add features one section at a time to address your most costly operational problems in order of the pain they cause your business.

Sometimes, business growth isn’t just about hiring more people or selling more products but instead is about building smarter systems that make your current scale more efficient and more prepared for future growth.

Custom technology is one of the most overlooked levers for growth. Instead of bending your business to fit generic tools, you can design software that bends around you.