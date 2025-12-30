Entrepreneurs Can Save 90% on Lifetime Licenses for Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Get lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $39.97 (regularly $418.99).

Small-business owners waste an average of 21.8 hours per month on administrative tasks that could be streamlined with proper software tools. Yet many entrepreneurs delay investing in professional-grade productivity suites due to prohibitive subscription costs that can exceed $150 annually per user.

The Ultimate Microsoft Office Bundle addresses this challenge head-on, offering entrepreneurs a comprehensive solution without recurring fees. This bundle combines two essential tools that form the foundation of modern business operations: Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro. And they’re on sale for only $39.97 (reg. $418.99).

No more recurring fees

The Office Professional 2021 package includes the full suite of applications entrepreneurs rely on daily. Word handles everything from client proposals to marketing materials, while Excel’s advanced data analysis capabilities help track revenue, expenses, and key performance metrics. PowerPoint creates investor presentations that stand out, and Outlook manages the constant flow of client communications. The professional version also includes Publisher for marketing collateral and Access for database management, tools that typically require separate purchases.

Windows 11 Pro adds enterprise-level features that matter for business use. BitLocker device encryption protects sensitive client data, while Hyper-V allows you to run virtual machines for testing or development. The operating system’s improved productivity features, including snap layouts and enhanced voice typing, help you accomplish more in less time. Azure AD integration enables seamless collaboration with remote team members.

With over 5,000 bundles already sold and a 4.9/5 rating from verified purchasers, entrepreneurs have validated both the value and functionality of this offer. The lifetime licenses eliminate subscription fatigue while ensuring you have the tools needed to compete professionally.

Get The Ultimate Microsoft Office Windows 11 Pro Bundle for $39.97 (reg. $418.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.