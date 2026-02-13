The AI funding race just hit a new milestone. Anthropic closed a $30 billion funding round at a $380 billion valuation, which is more than double what it was worth just five months ago. It’s the second-largest private tech fundraising round on record, trailing only rival OpenAI’s $40 billion raise last year.

The round was led by Coatue and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, with participation from Microsoft and Nvidia. Developing and training AI models is extremely expensive, requiring massive investments in computing resources like Nvidia’s GPUs.

The company’s AI coding tool, Claude Code, has hit $2.5 billion in annualized revenue with business subscriptions quadrupling since the start of the year. The fresh capital will support infrastructure expansion and research as Anthropic competes with OpenAI and Google, which plans to spend up to $185 billion this year on AI development.

Read more

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.