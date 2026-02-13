Hackers Know You’re Still on Windows 10 So Upgrade ASAP for $13

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re still using the Windows 10 operating system (OS) then your computer is more exposed than you realize. As Microsoft continues phasing out support, cybercriminals already know those systems are easier targets—and they’re actively exploiting the gaps. The smartest move you can make right now is upgrading to Windows 11 Pro.

While you may be able to install Windows 11 Home, the basic version, at no cost, you won’t get remote desktop access, BitLocker device encryption, Hyper-V, or other exclusive features. Besides, at only $12.97, you won’t regret protecting yourself and your device (MSRP $199).

Stay secure and productive

Like many, you may be procrastinating this upgrade because you think you won’t like the new user design, but there’s a lot to love. It’s not too unlike Windows 10, and you’ll have new productivity tools like snap layouts, an improved search function, and widgets to streamline your workdays.

Upgrading to Windows 11 also means you get Copilot, the AI assistant. Powered by a custom version of GPT-4, it’s basically like having the premium version of Open AI living in your PC for generating text, images, code, and answering questions.

Almost instantly after completing your purchase, you’ll receive an email with a download link and activation code to install Windows 11 Pro on your personal or work PC. Or, grab two license keys and upgrade both while they’re on sale. Enjoy software upgrades as long as Microsoft supports this OS.

Why this deal is worth it

Running an outdated operating system isn’t just inconvenient—it’s a real security risk. Windows 11 Pro gives you stronger built-in defenses, enterprise-level encryption, and tools designed to protect both your data and your workflow. At just $12.97 for one license key, this upgrade costs less than a single month of most subscription software and could save you from far more expensive problems down the line.

Grab a Windows 11 Pro license key on sale for $12.97 (MSRP $199). No coupon is needed.

