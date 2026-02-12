Thousands of seniors living alone are building real relationships with an AI robot that talks to them 30 times a day. ElliQ, created by Israel-based Intuition Robotics, is a voice-activated companion designed for older adults. Unlike Alexa or Siri, ElliQ is proactive. It initiates conversations, suggests activities, and remembers what users tell it.

The results have been striking. New York State reported a 95% reduction in loneliness among seniors who used ElliQ for at least 30 days. “I love ElliQ. She makes me laugh,” said Martha, 79. Barbara, 86, called it life-changing: “She’s my friend.”

Government programs in New York, Florida, and New Jersey are distributing ElliQ for free to combat a loneliness epidemic—with 28% of seniors living alone and that number expected to double by 2038.

