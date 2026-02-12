Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI advancements have shifted SEO focus to include user intent, making prompt engineering a vital tool in content optimization.

Traditional SEO pillars, such as technical optimization and high-quality content, remain crucial, but must now be adapted to AI search contexts.

E-E-A-T and user experience are important in maintaining a robust online presence in an AI-driven search landscape.

SEO is an indispensable digital marketing strategy that continues to make websites organically discoverable, relevant, and authoritative to users through keyword matching and backlinks. However, the increasing significance of AI is making user intent an essential consideration for SEO optimization. By integrating SEO techniques and prompt engineering, companies can ensure their content is cited within AI-generated summaries.

Prompt engineering’s role in content discovery

Content discovery is the passive or active process of finding information on the internet using keywords. It displays previously created or indexed content, requiring users to sift through generic search results and to read through multiple long pages. Unsurprisingly, this approach often has the familiar drawbacks of content saturation and noise, leading to frustration and wasting users’ time. According to a 2022 study, people who have difficulty finding content rate it as 53% less useful and accurate.

Prompt engineering, by contrast, is a dynamic, intent-driven, on-demand and personalized way to work with AI-powered search engines and LLMs, such as Google’s AI Overviews. This technique is akin to programming because it uses structured instructions to obtain desired outputs, but it’s written in natural language. A well-crafted prompt captures user intent, yielding contextually relevant, nuanced answers tailored to specific requirements, tone and format preferences.

It’s easy to see that prompt engineering is a powerful tool that rewards even moderate effort. Users now have easy access to complex information that has been instantly summarized and synthesized from vast databases. This content is actionable, concise and focused, getting directly to desired insights and greatly accelerating research.

Search placement in traditional SEO

With the rise of AI, successful SEO visibility strategies have moved beyond simple content discovery. To stay relevant, businesses need to structure their content so it surfaces in AI responses to user prompts as well. However, the core principles of the discipline apply to both traditional search placement and AI applications.

Fundamentally, technical optimization, on-page content and off-page backlinks continue to work because they make websites accessible to search engines. At Outpace SEO, we understand that both pre-AI content discovery and AI-powered platforms are entirely algorithmic, requiring businesses to rely on technical expertise to gain online visibility.

User experience is also inextricably linked to a website’s performance and ability to appear in search results. Not only do search engines prioritize page load speed, straightforward navigation, mobile responsiveness and more, but they also align with what people typically look for in their online experiences.

Lastly, a hallmark of robust SEO, high-quality content, is bound to appear among the top results of search queries, appealing to both users and search engines. With the advent of mass-produced AI-generated content, it’s now more important than ever for any company to ensure that its unique voice and online presence aren’t compromised.

Using prompt engineering to enhance SEO techniques

If the foundational components of SEO are in good shape, what role do innovations such as prompt engineering play? As a technically-minded company, we’re constantly searching for ways to improve and expand our techniques, including the following AI-enhanced SEO tools.

Content strategy

Since Google emphasizes experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness (E-E-A-T), optimized content is key for any business looking to show up at the top of search results. Let’s say the goal is to refine the hierarchical structure of a webpage or to generate an outline. Writing a nuanced, clear, structured prompt for an AI application involves providing the necessary context, examples and constraints. It should include details on target keywords, tone and structure. Precise, detailed prompts also yield insights on meta descriptions, long-tail keyword gaps, schema markup, FAQs and heading tags.

Competitive analysis

In addition, prompt engineering is a valuable tool for analyzing competitors’ websites to identify gaps that present opportunities. Assessing competitor SERP data, site architecture and crawlability issues can add a lot to an already busy SEO team’s plate, but using well-crafted prompts can glean insights that would be difficult to scale otherwise. By comparing these technical factors, an SEO agency can provide businesses with structural recommendations that increase their online visibility.

For optimal results, it’s essential to test and tweak prompts, as much to get the desired results as to develop prompt engineering skills. At Outpace, we use AI tools sparingly and intentionally, keeping frameworks such as E-E-A-T at the forefront and assessing outputs for quality.

Digital marketing tools vs. strategies

A technical SEO company is more than a digital marketing agency that offers SEO as a service. Rather than treating SEO as a tool, it approaches visibility in search placements as a comprehensive discipline, adapting to the changing technological landscape while keeping the effective fundamentals in place. One of these innovations, prompt engineering, not only shows up in AI responses to search queries, but it’s also become an integral part of robust SEO strategies.

