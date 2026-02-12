/ Business News

AI Researchers Are Quitting OpenAI and Anthropic, Warning ‘The World Is in Peril’

A wave of high-profile staffers are sounding alarms about safety risks, ethical concerns, and moving too fast.

By Jonathan Small | Feb 12, 2026

In the past few months, high-profile AI researchers and executives at OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI have quit—and they aren’t leaving quietly. They’re raising red flags about safety risks, ethical dilemmas, and companies moving too fast in the race to monetize artificial intelligence.

Mrinank Sharma, head of Anthropic’s Safeguards Research team, posted a cryptic letter Tuesday warning that “the world is in peril.” He didn’t specify why he was leaving, but noted that “throughout my time here, I’ve repeatedly seen how hard it is to truly let our values govern our actions.”

On Wednesday, OpenAI researcher Zoë Hitzig resigned via a New York Times essay, citing “deep reservations” about the company’s emerging advertising strategy and ChatGPT’s potential for manipulating users. And at xAI, two co-founders quit within 24 hours this week. The hasty exits spotlight the growing tension between researchers worried about safety and executives eager to generate revenue.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

