Ever since its launch, Threads users have griped that the recommendation algorithm showed irrelevant content, missing the mark on their interests.

The complaints turned into a meme. Users started writing posts like “Dear algorithm, please connect me with users who also miss Gil Amelio” (Apple’s failed CEO from the 1990s), treating the algorithm like a benevolent deity that could grant wishes. The meme went viral.

Now Meta has turned their complaints into a feature. Write a post beginning with “dear algo” and your feed will actually adjust for three days. You can track requests in settings or retweet others’ posts. The feature is rolling out in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

