Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Business leaders are tackling the challenge of transparency in historically opaque industries, revealing a trend towards valuing long-term trust over immediate profits.

Companies like CarMax and PayPal set precedents by rejecting information asymmetry, opting for consumer-friendly practices that reshape industry standards.

Commitment to transparency within leadership roles is crucial for dismantling systems that thrive on confusion, leading to a more trust-oriented and customer-centric business approach.

The harder it is to understand an industry, the easier it is to mistake opacity for expertise. Many sectors remain opaque not because they’re complex, but because opacity is profitable. Leaders in opaque markets often optimize for information asymmetry, short-term margin extraction and low accountability rather than long-term value creation, which, from the outside, appears valuable.

In these environments, confidence often passes for competence and authority comes from shaping the narrative rather than actually delivering results. Gold is an obvious example, but it’s far from the only one.

Sign up for How Success Happens and learn from well-known business leaders and celebrities, uncovering the shifts, strategies and lessons that powered their rise. Get it in your inbox.

The gold industry as a leadership stress test

Historically, selling gold and jewelry has been adversarial. Many transactions occur during moments of emotional vulnerability, when people are forced to make financial decisions quickly and with limited information. That imbalance sets the tone for an interaction that requires trust but is rarely earned.

The industry has long been confusing by design. Opacity favors buyers. Offers are difficult to compare, pricing formulas are obscured, and high-pressure sales tactics reign supreme. On top of that, the gold market is controlled by only a few large firms, making it too complex for outsiders to assess real market conditions or hold anyone accountable.

These factors leave customers vulnerable. Customers are expected to trust buyers without clear pricing frameworks, consistent industry standards, or knowledge of what actually happens after they’ve sold their gold. When a system relies on confusion to function, fixing it requires leaders willing to absorb discomfort internally before customers ever feel relief.

The counterintuitive leadership move: start by reversing incentives

When I started Alloy, I didn’t begin with branding or growth tactics. I started by asking two questions: who benefits from opacity and what breaks if we remove it. Those two questions quickly revealed that fixing the industry would require reversing the incentives leadership had historically optimized for.

The reason Alloy was able to build a national business with repeat customers and media credibility wasn’t that gold suddenly became easier. It was because we made specific leadership tradeoffs that prioritized long-term trust over short-term advantage:

Transparency over margin maximization . We chose to show our work, including pricing logic, processes and outcomes, even when it made internal negotiations more difficult.

. We chose to show our work, including pricing logic, processes and outcomes, even when it made internal negotiations more difficult. Systems over discretion . We invested early in standardized processes so results wouldn’t depend on who happened to be on shift.

. We invested early in standardized processes so results wouldn’t depend on who happened to be on shift. Operational rigor over speed . We accepted slower early growth in exchange for accuracy, consistency and trust, especially in a physical-goods business where mistakes compound.

. We accepted slower early growth in exchange for accuracy, consistency and trust, especially in a physical-goods business where mistakes compound. Client experience over extraction . We designed the business assuming clients would compare us to their worst prior experience, not their best alternative.

. We designed the business assuming clients would compare us to their prior experience, not their best alternative. Visibility over plausible deniability. We built the company so leadership could not hide from errors, because in opaque industries, silence is often the default response.

You don’t fix broken industries by being louder. You fix them by becoming more disciplined. Transparency doesn’t make leadership easier; it makes it unavoidable.

The broader takeaway for leaders

Now zoom out beyond gold. Every opaque industry shares these three common traits: an information imbalance, low consumer confidence and high friction. We see this pattern in car buying, online payments, real estate, healthcare and education. Wherever clarity is scarce, trust is fragile, and leadership incentives tend to protect the system rather than fix it.

Why opacity persists

Opaque systems persist because they benefit industries. Clarity forces tradeoffs most organizations prefer to avoid. Transparency exposes inefficiencies and uncomfortable truths about how value is actually created for customers and companies alike. In many industries, removing opacity not only changes the customer experience but also reshapes who is perceived as competent within the organization.

What opacity looks like in practice

Many industries lean into the confusion. In real estate, agent compensation is usually tied directly to purchase price, creating incentives that can misalign with client outcomes. In healthcare, it’s not uncommon for costs to be obscured until after care is delivered, leaving consumers uncertain about what they can afford and forced to navigate complex systems to get basic information. These are transactions that most people cannot opt out of, and the constructed opacity creates friction, frustration and a persistent lack of trust.

What changes when leaders confront it

Some companies have driven real change by confronting opacity head-on and clearing away some of the confusion their industries depend on. CarMax, for example, introduced a no-haggle pricing model and transparent inventory information, making the buying process more predictable and less adversarial. By showing prices upfront and giving customers the data they needed to compare options, CarMax helped raise the standard for transparency in an industry long defined by friction and distrust.

PayPal followed a similar leadership path in online payments. Its success stems from clear, consistent product principles and structural decisions, rather than opacity or hype. It focused on solving a clear market need in a time when legacy systems were slow and less secure. By focusing on user-centric design, it gained trust and adoption among both consumers and merchants.

The leadership lesson

The lesson extends far beyond gold. The hardest leadership lessons don’t come from clean markets. They come from those where clarity threatens the status quo and where doing the right thing requires leaders to change incentives before growth ever follows.

Leadership is not defined by how loudly you disrupt the industry, but by whether you are willing to rebuild systems that benefit from being left alone.

Opaque industries don’t need visionaries. They need leaders willing to remove the fog, even when transparency makes leadership harder.

Sign up for Entrepreneur’s Franchise Bootcamp, a free, 5-day email course on how to find and invest in your first profitable franchise — no business experience required.