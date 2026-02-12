Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Discover educational and entertaining activities like local museums or historical sites, often with special offers on Presidents’ Day weekend.

Enjoy the great outdoors with hikes, picnics or nature activities, taking advantage of free admission days or member discounts on rentals and tours.

Create memorable experiences through staycations, road trips or attending family-friendly shows without stressing over finances with smart planning and deal hunting.

Presidents’ Day weekend is the perfect excuse to hit pause on busy schedules and gather the family for a few days of fun, adventure and memory-making. But planning a trip, even just a simple getaway, can stretch the budget fast. The good news? With a little creativity and a knack for finding deals, you can plan an epic holiday that’s both exciting and wallet-friendly.

What’s the secret to saving money on attractions? Knowing where to look for special programs. Here’s your guide to making the most of Presidents Day weekend with the family, packed with fun ideas and money-saving tips.

1. Discover local history and hidden museums

Presidents’ Day is all about celebrating leaders and history, so why not dive into your own local heritage? Many museums, especially those with a focus on history, science or art, offer special exhibits and hands-on activities for families over the long weekend. Some even have free or discounted admission.

Money-saving tip: Check if your travel program offers coupons and discounts on attractions, like Tonia in Vegas. We partner with museums in your city or your destination for extra discounts or skip-the-line benefits.

2. Get outdoors for nature adventures

Swap screen time for green time! National Parks, scenic trails and nature reserves are bursting with opportunities for family fun. Go for a hike, have a picnic or even try a new activity like snowshoeing or birdwatching.

Money-saving tip: Many parks offer free admission days on holiday weekends, so research ahead. Members of the discount travel program can also unlock savings on guided tours, equipment rentals and more.

3. Plan a staycation with a twist

Who says you have to go far to have an adventure? Transform your hometown into a playground for the weekend. Look up historic walking tours, try a quirky local eatery or build your own family scavenger hunt.

Money-saving tip: Use member deals through travel programs for last-minute hotel stays close to home. That hotel pool you’ve always eyed could be the centerpiece for your mini family escape — minus the travel costs.

4. Find family-friendly shows and entertainment

From dazzling theater performances and magic shows to comedy nights fit for all ages, entertainment can turn an ordinary weekend into a memorable one. Presidents’ Day often brings special pop-up events, festivals and concerts.

Money-saving tip: Book in advance using flexible ticketing platforms. I love saving on ticketed events. I’m always excited when I get to snag steep discounts, priority access or packaged deals for the family.

5. Dive into animal encounters and aquatic adventures

Zoos, aquariums and wildlife safaris are always winners with kids and many run holiday specials to draw families in for the long weekend. See penguins glide, feed a giraffe or explore a coral reef tunnel right in your city or a nearby destination.

Money-saving tip: Look out for bundled ticket deals or family passes to help the savings add up while the memories grow. Sometimes holidays are excluded, so make sure you read the fine print on coupons or discount info pages.

6. Feast without the financial stress

Good food makes every holiday better! Many restaurants roll out special “kids eat free” nights or offer prix fixe menus for families during Presidents’ Day. Explore new cuisines together or support local diners with fun, themed dishes.

Money-saving tip: Grab exclusive dining deals or reserve a table through restaurant booking apps or call ahead to book. You’ll often find perks like free desserts, discounts or special family packages when it’s a holiday.

7. Take a road trip — or just escape routine

Sometimes the best adventures start with a packed car and a map. A quick road trip can uncover hidden gems: a charming small town, a big festival or a quirky roadside attraction. Whether you’re driving an hour or a whole day, Presidents’ Day weekend is the ideal time to break out of the ordinary.

Money-saving tip: Book your stays and activities in advance to score unbeatable rates on hotels and experiences. Holiday weekends tend to sell out fast, and you want to make sure you reserve your spot as early as possible.

Presidents’ Day: Big fun, small spend

Presidents’ Day weekend is what you make it. A chance to reconnect, laugh and try something new as a family. With a little planning, smart searching and the quiet power of travel memberships in your pocket, you can turn a simple getaway into an unforgettable adventure.

So pack the snacks, line up a playlist, and get ready to explore — with both joy and savings to spare. No matter where Presidents Day takes your family, the world is waiting…and you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy it!

