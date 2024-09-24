This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, restaurants.

To see every category, as well as the methodology behind the list, click here. Below are the 15 companies included in the dining category.

1. Federal Jack's

Kennebunk, ME | Company website

Federal Jack's has a reputation as one of the finest pubs in Maine. Built on soma, the site where 19th century shipyards manufactured the world-famous schooners, Federal Jack's was named after a famous ship crafted in 1908. If you're drinking at Federal Jack's, definitely try one of its own handcrafted ales: It's the same company as Kennebunkport Brewing Company, which entrepreneur Fred Forsley and master brewer Alan Pugsley founded the in 1992.

Menu standouts include steamed mussels, warm crab Rangoon dip, non-traditional lobster bisque, and the Maine lobster roll. If you're looking for a healthier option, Federal Jack's Brewpub offers vegetable-forward dishes like the tossed cobb salad, the grilled Greek chicken salad, or the garden salad. Federal Jack's Brewpub, with its old school charm, is sure to become your favorite destination for a brew and a bite.

2. Andytown Coffee Roasters

San Francisco, CO | Company website

This café is one of San Francisco's leading businesses for specialty coffee. Founded in 2014, Andytown is cozy like your grandmother's kitchen, with its warm interiors and greenery. When they opened, they did all their customer service and roasting out of a 600 square foot space. In 2017, they expanded onto Taraval with a secondary café and roasting facility. Now they have multiple locations across San Francisco for you to get your caffeine fix.

Menu items include all your standard drinks, as well as specialty beverages like the Original Bird (an espresso cream soda), a Matcha Plover, and a large selection of teas. They also sell fresh breakfast foods if you need a bit of a sweet or savory fix. And if you're not near the Bay Area, you can shop their coffee beans on their website.

3. Miss Ada

Brooklyn. NY | Company website

Miss Ada serves modern Mediterranean fare with a twist, and is open for dinner throughout the week and for brunch on the weekends. Located in the heart of Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood, chef/owner Tomer Blechman uses local and seasonal ingredients all year long to create delicious dishes like beet hummus, merguez, kofta kebabs, and so much more. You know you've found a special place when the menu contains both shakshuka and steak and eggs.

Miss Ada gets its name from the Hebrew word for restaurant "Misada." The root of that word is "Seuda," which represents coming together at a dinner table with friends and family to relax and discuss the events of the day. That is the vibe you get when dining at Miss Ada — the comfort of sitting around the table with the ones you love. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations are available via Resy. If you're looking to book a table between 7-14 people, you can arrange that via email on the restaurant's website.

4. Swan River Restaurant and Fish Market

Dennis Port, MA | Company website

Swan River Restaurant and Fish Market is one of Cape Cod's best seafood restaurants. Founded in 1954, Swan River focuses on high quality seafood that's always prepared to order — and its location allows diners to enjoy gorgeous sunsets as well. There's no better perfect setting for seafood, cocktails, and delectable desserts.

Make sure to try Swan River specialties like lobster tacos, stuffed quahog, and the quahog chowder. If you're looking for a classic raw meal, Swan River serves beautiful platters of oysters, littlenecks, and shrimp cocktail. There are burgers for meat lovers and salads for vegetable lovers. And you can take the experience home with you too — just stop by their fish market to pick up the freshest catches of the day.

5. The High Horse Saloon & Eatery

Billings, MT | Company website

The High Horse Saloon is a casino, a restaurant, a music venue, and a liquor store — making it a one-stop shop for an incredible evening. The High Horse Saloon does not skimp on quality. Everything that comes out of the kitchen is made from scratch. Try one of its delicious sandwiches like the Spicy Ham Po' Boy, or signature salads like the Make-Shift Chef.

Before or after your meal, you can hit the slots at the casino to try to win big. The High Horse Saloon is also one of the best music venues in town with a big dance floor for you and your friends to dance the night away. And make sure to visit their liquor store as well to take home a case of cold beer or a bottle of wine. The High Horse Saloon is so much more than just a restaurant. It's an escape from your everyday life, and a place where you can enjoy food, music, games, and more!

6. Hutchins BBQ

Frisco, TX | Company website

With locations in Frisco and McKinney, Hutchins BBQ has made quite a name for itself in the world of Texas barbeque. The Hutchins BBQ story begins in 1978 when Roy and Delores, parents of the current owners, opened a barbeque restaurant attached to the family home. Texas Monthly has consistently named Hutchins BBQ one of the top 50 restaurants for over a decade, and they were named "Best BBQ in DFW" in a Dallas Morning News reader poll.

At Hutchins BBQ, you can order barbeque by the pound — from home-made sausages to prime brisket, whole chickens to pork ribs. Sides include brisket pinto beans, potato casserole, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and so much more. If you're having a party, check out Hutchins' family packs and party packs, which get you the best deal for a larger meal. Maybe you're out for a solo meal and are just looking for a quick bite. In that case, pick up one of their brisket or pulled pork sandwiches. Hutchins BBQ has many options for your barbeque fix, whether you're dining in or picking up.

7. Ralph's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant

Nutley, NJ | Company website

If you've got a pizza craving, check out Ralph's Pizzeria — the oldest pizzeria in Nutley, NJ. This much-awarded pizzeria has been named one of the "25 Best Pizzas in New Jersey" by New Jersey Monthly for 11 years in a row. Ralph's menu is inspired by the diverse cuisine of Italy and extends far beyond just pizza. From classic pasta dishes to fresh seafood, there is something for everyone at Ralph's.

Ralph's puts quality first, only using the freshest ingredients, making everything from scratch all 62 years the restaurant has been open. If you have a gluten intolerance, no problem: They also have an entire gluten-free menu. If you love Ralph's so much that you want to hire the team for your next party, they offer catering services off premises, or a special menu if you want to rent their private party room.

8. Takoma Bev Co

Takoma Park, MD | Company website

This beloved café serves delicious food and freshly brewed coffee, made of the highest quality ingredients. Their extensive food menu separates them from a standard coffee shop and truly has something for everyone. Some standout dishes include the hummus toast, the breakfast bowl, the Peruvian cau cau stew, and the breakfast tacos.

This café and restaurant is open all day (7:30am-10pm!) so you're covered for any breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even just a coffee and snack. If you're still hungry, they serve chipwich ice cream sandwiches or fresh waffles for dessert. For the adults, check out their brunch cocktails or their fabulous wine list. Think of Takoma Beverage Co. for your next meal, happy hour with the coworkers, or an early morning coffee date!

9. Rumi's Kitchen

Alpharetta, GA | Company website

With locations in Sandy Springs, Avalon, and Colony Square, as well as D.C. and Houston locations, Rumi's Kitchen has solidified itself as one of the best Persian restaurants in the country. Inspired by the 13th century poet the restaurant is named after, Rumi's Kitchen strives to be a place where patrons find inner peace, happiness, and love through cuisine.

Enjoy classic Persian dishes like the Fattoush salad, the falafel plate, and choose from their large selection of kabobs. Still hungry at the end of your meal? You can order classic Persian desserts like their cardamom cake, baklava, or a Persian ice cream sandwich. Rumi's Kitchen also caters off-site if you're looking to serve a delicious Persian meal at your next event. Or if you want to bring your special occasion to Rumi's Kitchen, all locations offer a spacious private room just for you and your guests!

10. St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar

Raleigh, NC | Company website

If you've got a raw bar craving, make sure to have a meal at St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar. Their motto says it all: "Don't wait till you die to go to heaven." In North Carolina's capital, you can enjoy New Orleans-inspired seafood preparations, as well as choose from a variety of specialty cocktails.

Standout menu items include crawfish hushpuppies, crispy frog legs, and gumbo. If you're looking for a more traditional raw seafood experience, you can order ½ dozen oysters with "the fixins," as they call them, a slice of lemon and fried saltines. Chef Sunny Gerhart brings his Louisianan heritage to the menu, as well as inspiration from the area's West African, Caribbean, Vietnamese, Spanish, Italian, and French traditions. If you're in town, St. Roch is a culinary institution not to be missed.

11. Cupitol

Chicago, IL | Company website

With locations in Chicago and Evanston, Cupitol coffee and eatery is an all-day restaurant, café, bakery and bar. Cupitol is a great spot for any meal, from delicious breakfast to late night drinks. Standout brunch dishes include the Spanish omelette and the sweet potato bowl. If you find yourself craving lunch, dig into the signature Cupitol cheeseburger or the gravlax baguette. And if you're bringing a group of friends for a celebratory dinner, Cupitol has got you covered with large share plates like the tostada or the Mediterranean falafel and hummus plate.

Not enough time for a meal? Cupitol offers a wide array of beverages from coffee to smoothies and even milkshakes. And if you find yourself in need of a secondary location after dinner, Cupitol has a whole menu of beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. This cozy spot has got everything, so you really can't go wrong with a visit at any time of day.

12. Square Cafe

Pittsburgh, PA | Company website

This neighborhood cafe uses fresh local produce to construct healthy and delicious breakfast and lunch dishes. Standout dishes include the chorizo hash, the avocado toast, and the smoked salmon benedict. If you're looking for lunch instead of breakfast, Square Cafe offers a variety of salads, burgers, and sandwiches. Inside Square Cafe you will find a vibrant and comforting space filled with color and art, the perfect setting for a solo adventure or a family brunch.

If you're looking to bring Square Cafe to your home or office, you can order from their menu online. In addition, if you're interested in throwing a party at Square Café, their restaurant is ready for your next celebration, on their rooftop or in their dining room. Square Café will be your new favorite Pittsburgh café for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and coffee.

13. GReKo Greek Street Food

Nashville, TN | Company website

Owner Angelo Darsinos opened GReKo Greek Street Food with the goal of bringing authentic Greek street fare to the American South. In fact, GReKo Greek Street Food is Nashville's first Greek restaurant to be owned and operated by Greeks, so you know you'll be getting the most authentic dishes!

The menu is inspired by the GReKo family's grandmother's cooking, as well as the street vendors from their village Nemea. Meat dishes are cooked over a live wood fire, pita is baked fresh daily, and all the wine and olive oil comes straight from Greek villages. Standout menu items include pitas filled with shrimp, beef, chicken, and even swordfish when it's seasonal. You can also get a bowl or a salad as your base to pair with any protein option. And make sure to pick up some of their fresh baklava for dessert!

14. Ghee Indian Kitchen

Miami, FL | Company website

Chef Niven Patel's love of cooking began when he was a child, growing up in Southern India, and continued as he traveled all around the world studying local cuisines and flavors. Now, he's brought his vision for farm-to-table, contemporary Indian cuisine to Miami, with Ghee Indian Kitchen.

The restaurant has a cozy but chic atmosphere, and offers catering as well as a dine-in experiencce. About a third of the produce on the restaurant's menu is from a two-acre garden that Niven tends in Homestead, Florida. Because the climate in Southern Florida is similar to that in India, Niven is able to grow food like mangoes, avocadoes, beets and other foods used in Indian cuisine. Often, guests may be eating dishes made from ingredients harvested from the garden that very morning!

15. Moonshot Coffee

Seattle, WA | Company website

Whether you're needing a coffee in the morning on your way to the office, or a mochi donut as an afternoon pick-me-up, Moonshot Coffee is open from 7am to 4pm daily. The sleek interiors filled with greenery makes this spot the perfect hangout for you and friend, or a comforting choice to get some solo work done.

If you're looking to spice up your typical latte order, try one of Moonshot Coffee's signature drinks like the cardamom or butterscotch latte. For the summertime, if you're looking to trade your hot beverage for something fun and iced, try their espresso tonic & orange. And while you're enjoying your coffee break, if you're looking for some beverages for later, Moonshot Coffee is stocked with a wide assortment of beer, wine, and cider, as well as coffee beans for bringing Moonshot into your home.