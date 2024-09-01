Entrepreneur magazine
September 2024

September 2024

Entrepreneur | September 2024
September 2024
Entrepreneur Magazine
Growing a Business

We Made a List of America's 150 Favorite Mom & Pop Shops. Did Your Local Gem Make the Cut?

With Foursquare, we chose 150 small, independent businesses that epitomize main street America, bringing people together and making their communities more vibrant.

Growing a Business

She Couldn't Believe Tweens Were Still Getting Their Ears Pierced at the Mall. Now Her Company Is On Track to Make $100 Million.

How do you find a working business model? Do it like Rowan—a brand that reinvented itself many times before finally piercing the ear-piercing market.

Living

I Keep This Clock in My Office Frozen on the Moment My Life Restarted

It taught me an invaluable lesson about uncertainty, in life and business.

Science & Technology

The Best Gadgets to Keep You Focused and Caffeinated

Emmy Award winner Mario Armstrong suggests five new tech products that make multitasking more fun.

Entrepreneur magazine

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

How Getting Featured In The New York Times Led to the Demise of My Brand

We seemed to be rocking it — lots of press, major partnerships. Then we learned a harsh lesson.

By Ryan Frankel
Growing a Business

How to Hire Like Netflix — 'This Is a Completely Different Way of Thinking About Human Capital'

The streaming platform built an incredible team with a strategy called "talent density." But you don't need to be a tech giant to do it.

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

6 Founders Share the Goal-Setting Traps That Sabotaged Their Success (and What They Focus on Now)

Some benchmarks are more important than others—so what should you really care about? We asked six founders for their hardest-won lessons.

By Frances Dodds
Franchise

When I Became President of KFC, Franchisees and Corporate Hated Each Other. But I Believed This Behavioral Theory Could Bring Them Back Together.

I was handed the undesirable task of righting the ship at Kentucky Fried Chicken. But the challenge allowed me to test a leadership theory.

By David Novak
Franchise

She Was a Regular at a Struggling Coffee Shop. Then She Bought It, and 4X the Annual Revenue to $1.8 Million.

Kristen Haseotes bought a failing location of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, and then slammed the gas on growth. Here's how she became the franchise's top performer.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

How an Idaho State Senator Saved a Beloved Franchise By Hitting the Road In His Camper Van

Peter Riggs' first job out of college was as a Pita Pit franchisee. Years later, he returned as CEO to bring the brand back to life.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

Why This Mother Daughter Duo Are Making a Killing on Consignment Handbags In New Jersey

For their business to work, Dianne and Gabrielle Melillo need more than customers. They need a community that has total confidence in them.

By Kim Kavin
Starting a Business

How to Ask Friends and Family for Money Without It Getting Awkward

Your friends-and-family fundraising round doesn't have to be scary, says celebrated investor Mike Maples Jr.

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

77% of Small Business Owners Say This Channel Is Driving Most of Their Sales Right Now

In a survey with Faire, we asked 12,000 small businesses to share their most successful strategies and most pressing concerns.

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

These Founders Had an 'Icky Feeling' as Their Startup Soared to a $12 Billion Valuation. Now They're Getting Raw and Honest About What Went Wrong.

Faire is a platform for small businesses, but it grew big the wrong way — almost becoming a $12 billion wreck. Here's how it fixed the problem, and why you should think twice before skyrocketing.

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

She Let Emotions Guide Her Business Decisions, and Her Company Failed. Now She Helps Owners Make More By Controlling Their Feelings.

Ciara Stockeland teaches founders how to "manage margins without emotions."

By Rachel Davies
Growing a Business

Get Fit at One of America's 15 Favorite Local Fitness Spots

Whether you're dancing, boxing, doing yoga or lifting weights, these mom & pop establishments will get you moving.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

Worker Demographics Changed During the Pandemic. To Find Quality Labor, You Should Be Doing This.

Small businesses are struggling to find the talent. But experts say to flip the conversation.

By Kristen Bayrakdarian
Growing a Business

Whether You're Looking for Rare Records or Handmade Glassware, Check Out America's 15 Favorite Mom & Pop Retail Shops

If you're into unique gifts and supporting local artisans, these local retail establishments are for you.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

If You're Staying Out Late, Make Sure It's at One of America's 15 Favorite Local Nightlife Spots

It's just more fun when you're partying at a mom & pop.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

This Tattoo Artist Was Frustrated With His Industry's Business Model, So He Started a Studio That Does Things Differently

It's not easy for mom-and-pops to take risks, because they rarely have a safety net to fail. But there are ways to innovate cautiously. Just ask the founder of All My Heart, a tattoo studio on this year's list of America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops.

By Frances Dodds
Growing a Business

Bad Reviews Can Destroy a Small Business. But If You Get One, Here's How to Bounce Back.

A one-star review can hurt your ego — and your business. But it's possible to prevent (and remedy!) this scary scenario.

By Rachel Davies
Growing a Business

How to Become the Most Valuable Employee At Your Company

We asked owners on our list of America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops to tell us about their MVP team members.

By Frances Dodds
Growing a Business

How Savvy Small Business Owners Can Negotiate High Rent

Start asking your landlords questions, experts say.

By Rachel Wallace
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

Need Some Help Around the House? America's 15 Favorite Home Service Mom & Pops Are Up to the Task

Whether you're looking for new countertops or a hydroponic plant garden, check out these local businesses.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

From Fresh Midwestern Milk to Specialty Candies, These Are America's 15 Favorite Food and Drink Shops

There's nothing like a mom & pop shop to serve up the region's delicacies.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

What Is Fun, Anyway? From Butterflies to Paintball, America's 15 Most Beloved Entertainment Spots Will Show You a Good Time

At these mom & pop establishments, boredom is out of the question.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

Dinner Tastes Better When It's Local. Try One of America's 15 Favorite Mom & Pop Restaurants.

From farm-to-table Indian to Texas BBQ, these restaurants are deeply rooted in their communities.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

Want to Get Pampered at a Top Local Spa? Here Are 15 of America's Favorite Beauty Destinations

Support the small, independent spa, beauty, tattoo and other personal service businesses in your community.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

Looking for Inspiration? Visit One of America's 15 Favorite Local Art Businesses

Across the country, these mom & pop museums, galleries and studios highlight the creativity and history in their communities.

By Sofia Wolfson
Growing a Business

This Serial Founder on Why It's Cheaper Than Ever to Start a Business — and Other Surprising Insights

Brian Lee cofounded companies like LegalZoom and ShoeDazzle — and he believes many beliefs about business these days are nonsense. Sure, it's harder to raise capital. But it's actually cheaper than ever to start a company.

By Jason Feifer

