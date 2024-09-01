Entrepreneur | September 2024

Entrepreneur magazine
September 2024
We Made a List of America's 150 Favorite Mom & Pop Shops. Did Your Local Gem Make the Cut?
With Foursquare, we chose 150 small, independent businesses that epitomize main street America, bringing people together and making their communities more vibrant.
She Couldn't Believe Tweens Were Still Getting Their Ears Pierced at the Mall. Now Her Company Is On Track to Make $100 Million.
How do you find a working business model? Do it like Rowan—a brand that reinvented itself many times before finally piercing the ear-piercing market.
I Keep This Clock in My Office Frozen on the Moment My Life Restarted
It taught me an invaluable lesson about uncertainty, in life and business.
The Best Gadgets to Keep You Focused and Caffeinated
Emmy Award winner Mario Armstrong suggests five new tech products that make multitasking more fun.
Most People Overlook This Social Trick to Make Others Like You: 'It Requires Little Talent and Adds so Much Value'
It's easy and creates all kinds of opportunities.
How Getting Featured In The New York Times Led to the Demise of My Brand
We seemed to be rocking it — lots of press, major partnerships. Then we learned a harsh lesson.
How to Hire Like Netflix — 'This Is a Completely Different Way of Thinking About Human Capital'
The streaming platform built an incredible team with a strategy called "talent density." But you don't need to be a tech giant to do it.
6 Founders Share the Goal-Setting Traps That Sabotaged Their Success (and What They Focus on Now)
Some benchmarks are more important than others—so what should you really care about? We asked six founders for their hardest-won lessons.
When I Became President of KFC, Franchisees and Corporate Hated Each Other. But I Believed This Behavioral Theory Could Bring Them Back Together.
I was handed the undesirable task of righting the ship at Kentucky Fried Chicken. But the challenge allowed me to test a leadership theory.
She Was a Regular at a Struggling Coffee Shop. Then She Bought It, and 4X the Annual Revenue to $1.8 Million.
Kristen Haseotes bought a failing location of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, and then slammed the gas on growth. Here's how she became the franchise's top performer.
How an Idaho State Senator Saved a Beloved Franchise By Hitting the Road In His Camper Van
Peter Riggs' first job out of college was as a Pita Pit franchisee. Years later, he returned as CEO to bring the brand back to life.
Why This Mother Daughter Duo Are Making a Killing on Consignment Handbags In New Jersey
For their business to work, Dianne and Gabrielle Melillo need more than customers. They need a community that has total confidence in them.
How to Ask Friends and Family for Money Without It Getting Awkward
Your friends-and-family fundraising round doesn't have to be scary, says celebrated investor Mike Maples Jr.
77% of Small Business Owners Say This Channel Is Driving Most of Their Sales Right Now
In a survey with Faire, we asked 12,000 small businesses to share their most successful strategies and most pressing concerns.
These Founders Had an 'Icky Feeling' as Their Startup Soared to a $12 Billion Valuation. Now They're Getting Raw and Honest About What Went Wrong.
Faire is a platform for small businesses, but it grew big the wrong way — almost becoming a $12 billion wreck. Here's how it fixed the problem, and why you should think twice before skyrocketing.
She Let Emotions Guide Her Business Decisions, and Her Company Failed. Now She Helps Owners Make More By Controlling Their Feelings.
Ciara Stockeland teaches founders how to "manage margins without emotions."
Get Fit at One of America's 15 Favorite Local Fitness Spots
Whether you're dancing, boxing, doing yoga or lifting weights, these mom & pop establishments will get you moving.
Worker Demographics Changed During the Pandemic. To Find Quality Labor, You Should Be Doing This.
Small businesses are struggling to find the talent. But experts say to flip the conversation.
Whether You're Looking for Rare Records or Handmade Glassware, Check Out America's 15 Favorite Mom & Pop Retail Shops
If you're into unique gifts and supporting local artisans, these local retail establishments are for you.
If You're Staying Out Late, Make Sure It's at One of America's 15 Favorite Local Nightlife Spots
It's just more fun when you're partying at a mom & pop.
This Tattoo Artist Was Frustrated With His Industry's Business Model, So He Started a Studio That Does Things Differently
It's not easy for mom-and-pops to take risks, because they rarely have a safety net to fail. But there are ways to innovate cautiously. Just ask the founder of All My Heart, a tattoo studio on this year's list of America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops.
Bad Reviews Can Destroy a Small Business. But If You Get One, Here's How to Bounce Back.
A one-star review can hurt your ego — and your business. But it's possible to prevent (and remedy!) this scary scenario.
How to Become the Most Valuable Employee At Your Company
We asked owners on our list of America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops to tell us about their MVP team members.
How Savvy Small Business Owners Can Negotiate High Rent
Start asking your landlords questions, experts say.
How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money
Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.
Whether You're Dreaming of a Resort in Hawaii or a Victorian Inn, America's 15 Favorite Mom & Pop Hotels Have It All
These establishments give hospitality a new meaning.
Need Some Help Around the House? America's 15 Favorite Home Service Mom & Pops Are Up to the Task
Whether you're looking for new countertops or a hydroponic plant garden, check out these local businesses.
From Fresh Midwestern Milk to Specialty Candies, These Are America's 15 Favorite Food and Drink Shops
There's nothing like a mom & pop shop to serve up the region's delicacies.
What Is Fun, Anyway? From Butterflies to Paintball, America's 15 Most Beloved Entertainment Spots Will Show You a Good Time
At these mom & pop establishments, boredom is out of the question.
Dinner Tastes Better When It's Local. Try One of America's 15 Favorite Mom & Pop Restaurants.
From farm-to-table Indian to Texas BBQ, these restaurants are deeply rooted in their communities.
Want to Get Pampered at a Top Local Spa? Here Are 15 of America's Favorite Beauty Destinations
Support the small, independent spa, beauty, tattoo and other personal service businesses in your community.
Looking for Inspiration? Visit One of America's 15 Favorite Local Art Businesses
Across the country, these mom & pop museums, galleries and studios highlight the creativity and history in their communities.
This Serial Founder on Why It's Cheaper Than Ever to Start a Business — and Other Surprising Insights
Brian Lee cofounded companies like LegalZoom and ShoeDazzle — and he believes many beliefs about business these days are nonsense. Sure, it's harder to raise capital. But it's actually cheaper than ever to start a company.