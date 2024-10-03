We seemed to be rocking it — lots of press, major partnerships. Then we learned a harsh lesson.

Three months after I launched my company, we were featured in The New York Times. Other national outlets followed. The attention led to partnerships with Shake Shack, Bombas, Urban Outfitters, and hundreds of other major brands.

You might think this sounds good. I sure did when it happened. Hockey stick growth is a sign of success, right?

