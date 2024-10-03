Flash Sale! 25% Off Entrepreneur+

Unlock this article and get unlimited access to our entire site. Use code FLASH25 at checkout - for new subscribers only.

Claim This Offer

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How Getting Featured In The New York Times Led to the Demise of My Brand We seemed to be rocking it — lots of press, major partnerships. Then we learned a harsh lesson.

By Ryan Frankel Edited by Frances Dodds

This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Courtesy of Ryan Frankel

Three months after I launched my company, we were featured in The New York Times. Other national outlets followed. The attention led to partnerships with Shake Shack, Bombas, Urban Outfitters, and hundreds of other major brands.

You might think this sounds good. I sure did when it happened. Hockey stick growth is a sign of success, right?

Related: Go Small or Go Home: Why Fast Growth Isn't the Best Solution for Your Startup

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In