Want to open a franchise outside the U.S., or just buy into a brand known around the world? This list is for you.

Franchising can be one of the most effective ways to grow a brand — not just nationally, but globally. But growing outside the U.S. won't be easy. Expanding into other countries and cultures creates unique challenges, including finding local partners and adapting to local tastes. The challenge is often worth it, though: Success strengthens a brand as a whole and makes its systems even better here at home. That's why we celebrate the companies with the most successful international franchising programs in this annual ranking.

To determine this ranking, we start with our proprietary Franchise 500 ranking formula — which evaluates franchise companies on more than 150 data points, in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength — and adjust it to give more weight to system size and growth outside the U.S. Each company receives a score after being run through this formula, and the top-scoring companies become our 200 top global franchises.

Whether you're interested in opening a franchise outside the U.S. or just want to buy into a brand that's known around the world, this list can serve as a great starting point. But it is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. Before investing in any franchise opportunity, always do your own careful research. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees to find out if it's right for you.

We Asked...

What's New for Your Brand Internationally?

"After our successful expansion into Australia and New Zealand, we are excited to introduce a new program that enables candidates with recruiting experience to join as employees, with a clear path and plan for franchise ownership. Additionally, we have just launched Express Health Staffing as an international franchise opportunity for those with a healthcare background." — Vinny Provenzano, senior vice president of global franchising, Express Employment Professionals (No. 42)

"Expanding into Romania is an exciting opportunity for us. The country's cultural emphasis on education, with over 50% of primary and secondary students using tutoring services, shows their commitment to academic excellence that aligns perfectly with our mission. Additionally, Romania's growing middle class and franchise-friendly environment make it an ideal market for rapid expansion." — Benjamin Simon, regional vice president of international, Mathnasium (No. 118)

"We have seen a significant increase in franchise inquiries from Central and South America. We recently opened in Puerto Rico and added two more locations in Mexico, and we're excited and ready to expand into Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Costa Rica. Our training, marketing, and support systems are now all available in Spanish, and the proper team is in place." — Jesse Johnstone, president, Fibrenew (No. 182)

