The Express Way: A Journey to Success With the No. 1 Global Staffing Franchise.

So you're thinking about starting a new franchise and wondering the best way to do it? Well, one company that might be worth considering is Express Employment Professionals.

As the number one global staffing industry for 12 years, Express has a proven track record in the business services industry.

With a comprehensive support and training program and the option of financing through third-party sources, Express can provide a solid foundation for a successful franchise business opportunity.

With a low initial franchise fee of $40,000 and a range of ongoing support options, Express offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the staffing and recruiting industry.

What should you know about Express Employment Professionals?

Express Employment Professionals, established in 1985, provides employment solutions for many businesses and job seekers in the U.S. and internationally.

The company has been an industry leader for nearly two decades, offering various services including:

For businesses: Temporary staffing Evaluation hire Direct placement Professional search services

For job seekers: Opportunities for temporary, contract and full-time employment across a variety of industries.



Customer service excellence is part of what sets Express apart. The company works closely with businesses to understand their unique needs and match them with the right employees, which also benefits its network of job seekers. Over the years, this personalized approach has earned Express a well-deserved reputation for excellence.

If you're considering opening a franchise, Express Employment Professionals may be the right opportunity for you.

What are the key statistics about Express Employment Professionals franchising?

Here are a few vital world-class statistics to prove Express Employment Professionals effectiveness and reliability for any entrepreneur’s franchise:

Express Employment Professionals averages 6.1 billion dollars in annual sales.

Express Employment Professionals has been ranked as the #1 global staffing franchise for 12 consecutive years.

The average sales for territories open more than 24 months in 2021 were $6.1 million.

First-year offices averaged $900,049, according to Item 19 in the Franchise Disclosure Document.

The company has been franchising since 1985, with 38 years of experience helping entrepreneurs establish and grow successful staffing franchises.

Express Status Professionals has 374 employees at its headquarters, providing comprehensive support and resources to franchisees.

The initial investment required to start a franchise ranges from $140,000 to $400,000, with a net worth requirement of $250,000 and a cash requirement of $150,000.

The average tenure for an Express Employment Professionals partner is 17 years.

The company provides extensive training and support to franchisees, with 80 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of on-the-job training, as well as ongoing support through tools such as newsletters, meetings and conventions, proprietary software and franchisee intranet platform.

How can you get started with an Express Employment Professionals franchise?

A startup franchise can be challenging for many entrepreneurs, as it involves a significant initial investment and the responsibility of building a successful business from the ground up. With the right help, however, it can be a rewarding journey, and this is where Express Employment Professionals can come in as a game-changer.

With an initial investment range of $140,000 to $400,000, a net worth requirement of $250,000 and a cash requirement of $150,000, Express Employment Professionals is accessible to a wide range of prospective franchisees. Additionally, the company offers veteran incentives, with a 50% discount on the franchise fee, making it an attractive option for veterans looking to start a business.

Express Employment Professionals also has relationships with third-party sources that can provide financing discounts for the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll. Express Employment Professionals describes the ideal leader and partner as a high-energy natural leader who is community-minded, hands-on and sales and client-service-focused.

Day-to-day support includes back-office support, payroll funding and site selection assistance. Express Employment Professionals promises to process invoices and handle important paperwork for your clients.

Not only can they streamline various problems you may have professionally, but they also promise to leave you to do what you do best.

How do Express Employment Professionals support your marketing efforts?

EEP understands the importance of having a solid marketing presence in the competitive world of staffing and recruiting. That's why the company offers a comprehensive range of marketing support to help franchisees establish and grow their businesses.

Teamwork

One component of EEP's marketing support is its co-op advertising program. This program allows franchisees to pool their marketing funds with other franchisees, which can result in more effective and impactful advertising campaigns.

Additionally, EEP provides ad templates that franchisees can use to create advertising materials, which helps to remain consistent and professional.

National media reach

National media campaigns are another critical aspect of EEP's marketing support. The company invests in nationwide advertising to raise brand awareness and help drive leads and business to franchisees.

Regional advertising campaigns allow franchisees to target specific areas and reach their desired audience.

Digital marketing channels

Social media and search engine optimization (SEO) are crucial components of a modern marketing strategy, and EEP also provides support in these areas.

Franchisees receive guidance on optimizing their online presence and increasing their visibility in search engine results. The company also provides website development services, ensuring that franchisees have a professional and user-friendly online presence.

Email marketing is another tool that franchisees can use to reach out to potential customers and promote their services. EEP provides templates and guidance on how to create effective email marketing campaigns.

The company also offers a loyalty program to reward customers for their continued business, further strengthening the relationship between the franchisee and their clients. All of these express services can hugely impact your franchise.

Where can you start an Express Employment Professionals franchise?

Express has a presence across North America, with franchise locations in the United States and Canada.

They have available territories in several states and provinces, including Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, New York and Wisconsin. The specific cities and regions within each state or province where EEP is available are listed on their website.

What if you’re in a different location?

One of the most extraordinary things about EEP is that they’re always ready to grow. If you don't see your area listed or have a special interest in a particular state or province, you can fill out the here to contact them and learn more about available opportunities.

What are the two models of ownership Express Employment Professionals offers to franchisees?

The two business models offered by Express Employment Professionals (EEP) are the Traditional Model and the Professional Market Model.

The Traditional Model

The Traditional Model is designed for franchise owners who are active in sales and are expected to be involved in developing business connections and working in front-line sales.

With this model, franchise owners are expected to have a staff of three people. The initial investment required for this model ranges from $140,000 to $220,000.

The Professional Market Model

The Professional Market Model, on the other hand, is designed for Express franchise owners who are expected to oversee the development of their business and work in coordination with the sales reps they hire to advance the growth of their office.

This model requires an initial investment of $200,000 to $400,000 and is specific to Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Toronto. Franchise owners with this model usually have a total staff of five people.

Franchise resale opportunities with Express

For investors or interested franchise owners not interested in building a franchise from the ground up, Express offers franchise resale opportunities. With these resales for franchise ownership, EEP makes it easy to find options that fit you.

Anybody can personalize these opportunities by minimum price, location and max price through their resale page. Enter your preferred resale boundaries, and watch the opportunity come flooding through. The opportunities are waiting for you.

Should you franchise with Express Employment Professionals?

Any franchise opportunity can be intimidating and time-consuming. Still, choosing the right franchise opportunity can be a valuable and lucrative way to start a new business.

With Express Employment Professionals, you can tap into the massive global staffing industry with a franchisor who supports your efforts every step of the way.

Company Overview

About Express Employment Professionals

Industry: Business Services

Related Categories: Staffing/Recruiting

Founded: 1983

Parent Company: Express Services Inc.

Leadership: Bill Stoller, CEO

Corporate Address: 9701 Boardwalk Blvd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73162

More from Express Employment Professionals

How does a $6.1M average annual sales* in a $212.8B industry sound to you as a career move? With an Express Employment Professionals franchise, you can put your well-honed business acumen to work. You’ll pair people in your community with the jobs of their dreams — all while achieving yours.

Whether you have experience in staffing or are new to the industry, our support team is ready to help you establish, market, and own your franchise. From our responsive help desk to our knowledgeable Franchise Owner network, Express offers support you can depend on.

As the #1 global staffing franchise for 12 years running, we are consistently recognized as the industry leader with high marks in staffing excellence and Franchise Owner satisfaction. You can be the next to bring our proven, high-demand franchise to your market. And our team is here to help you every step of the way.

Business Overview

Franchising Since: 1985 (38 years)

# of employees at HQ: 374

Where seeking: This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Canada

# of Units: 858 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Express Employment Professionals franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee : $40,000

Initial Investment: $140,000 - $400,000

Net Worth Requirement: $250,000

Cash Requirement: $150,000

Veteran Incentives: 50% off franchise fee

Royalty Fee: 8%

Ad Royalty Fee: 3%

Term of Agreement: 5 years

Is franchise term renewable? Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing

Express Employment Professionals has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training and Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training: 40 hours

Classroom Training: 80 hours

Ongoing Support: Purchasing Co-ops Newsletter Meetings & Conventions Toll-Free Line Grand Opening Online Support Security & Safety Procedures Lease Negotiation Field Operations Site Selection Proprietary Software Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support: Co-op Advertising Ad Templates National Media Regional Advertising Social Media SEO Website Development Email Marketing Loyalty Program/App



Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.