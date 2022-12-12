Wed Society

Digital and print wedding publications and wedding planning events
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$103K - $129K
Units as of 2024
4 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Wed Society

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Advertising Services, Party/Event Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded 2007
Leadership Kami Huddleston, Co-founder
Corporate Address 14013 N. Eastern Ave.
Edmond, OK 73013
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 4 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Wed Society franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$103,150 - $129,250
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Wed Society has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 20 hours
Classroom Training 36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Wed Society.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

description
Home inspections

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

description
Salon suites

Budget Blinds

description
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

Jamba

description
Smoothies, juices, and bowls

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Growing a Business

She Cashed in Her 410k and Sold Her House to Fund Her Dream. Now She Has Ice Cream Shops All Across the Country — Including Disney.

Owner of Salt & Straw, Kim Malick, explains the ice cream shop's journey from a pushcart to a multi-location franchise.

By Emily Washcovick
Franchise

She Was Unhappy at Her Engineering Job and Wanted to Help Children. Now She's Tripled Her Household Income Running a Kid-Centric Business.

Kayla Opperman made a pivotal career switch from engineering to entrepreneurship. Today, she's earning nearly three times more as a Snapology franchisee.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

This One Thing Is the Secret to Hampton by Hilton's 40-Year Reign In the Hotel Industry

Hampton by Hilton has ranked in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500 for the ninth time — and the brand is still relying on something that's been there from the beginning.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Burger King's Owner Is Buying the Chain's Biggest Franchisee for $1 Billion

Restaurant Brands International announced the acquisition on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

5 Reasons to Consider Franchising When Changing Careers

Switching to a new career? Try investing in yourself and promoting yourself to boss.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Culver's Is Punching Way Above Its Weight In the Fast Food World, Thanks to This Unique Growth Strategy

Despite being much smaller than its competitors, Culver's landed at #6 on this year's Franchise 500 by making deliberate decisions and a series of innovations.

By Margot Boyer-Dry
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing