Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise

Blue Moon Estate Sales, founded in 2009 by Ken Blue and Deb Blue, is a company that assists clients who need help selling their complete estates.

In contrast to traditional home sales, "estate sales" involve selling real estate property and the property contained within a home or business building. Estate sales are most common when a property owner needs to downsize or get rid of the property and its accumulated goods quickly and without too much stress.

For example, someone may need to move quickly to jump on a job opportunity, or they may need to sell their home and a lot of property to pay down debt.

In any event, Blue Moon Estate Sales assists those in the middle of estate sales. The company and its franchisees seek to minimize costs and maximize profits for everyone involved.

Does this have you interested in Blue Moon Estate Sales? Keep reading for more information about starting a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise and reasons to do so.

Reasons to Start a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise

As of 2021, 6.5 million existing homes were sold in the United States alone. Unfortunately, most estate sales are run by small and unregulated companies, providing unreliable results for clients.

With an estate sale, many homeowners seek the assistance of marketers and salespeople to sell everything in their homes quickly and effortlessly.

Due to market deregulation, results are usually mixed. That’s where Blue Moon Estate Sales comes in.

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers stability, reliability and successful marketing for clients’ homes and possessions.

When you open a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, you’ll receive extensive training to successfully market your clients’ estates and conduct sales quickly.

As a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisee, you'll primarily work with baby boomers who need estate liquidation services now more than ever. However, there are other reasons to start a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales, including:

It’s a home-based business. In other words, you don’t need any retail space to run a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise. You can run everything out of your own home and use a small space for occasional storage. Otherwise, you handle transactions and sales in the homes of your clients.

Blue Moon Estate Sales charges relatively low starting fees, but the potential return on investment is relatively high. Additionally, you can take advantage of a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee if you're a veteran.

Blue Moon Estate Sales operates within large and protected territories, minimizing competition.

Blue Moon Estate Sales has an excellent brand reputation you benefit from as a new franchisee: a key concern when attracting first-time clients.

Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees are integrated into a community of like-minded individuals enabling you to make connections that can maximize your business growth in no time.

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers comprehensive support and training for marketing, IT operations and item valuation.

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers ongoing consulting and support, particularly regarding subjective or tricky issues like pricing and valuation.

All in all, Blue Moon Estate Sales is the go-to estate sale franchise organization. If you're interested in real estate and want to make money doing something beyond selling and marketing houses, this could be the business opportunity for you.

With the estate sales business model, you can help people sell their personal property with minimum cash expenses.

Related: Aether Estate Sales

How to Open a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise

To open a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, inquire to receive more information about the opportunity. Then you will be connected with a franchising expert or specialist who will help you explore ownership and walk you through the franchising process from start to finish.

Do owners need to be present?

Yes, the franchise owner or franchisee should be involved in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of their business. In this way, Blue Moon Estate Sales is not a semi-absentee franchise.

You’ll be your own boss and will run your business personally

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Blue Moon Estate Sales Training and Onboarding

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers training programs and support options/courses to help you run your new business.

This starts with 72.5 hours of classroom training, which takes place at Blue Moon Estate Sales’ corporate offices. Once you complete the classroom training, you’ll also benefit from 20 hours of on-the-job training.

Even after "graduating," Blue Moon Estate Sales provides ongoing support for each of its franchisees.

Specifically, you get access to helpful newsletters, online support channels, proprietary software, advertising templates, SEO support, email marketing tools and website development assistance.

The last element is critical since Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees are home-run businesses. Your website will effectively be your online storefront or office, where you attract new clients.

However, Blue Moon Estate Sales’ marketing courses and training resources are also notable. Since a big part of your job will be marketing client homes and goods in their estates, you need to know how to make those estates look attractive to prospective buyers.

With the marketing training courses and materials, you’ll become an expert marketer in no time.

How Many Employees Will I Need?

That heavily depends on how many clients you service. Regardless, you’ll generally need between five and 15 employees to run your business efficiently, especially as your clients start rolling it.

Related: Garage and Estate Sale Promoter

Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise reviews

Many current and previous Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees have good things to say about their experiences.

For example, Toby Affuso of Northern Virginia says he’s “so much happier since I said goodbye to corporate life! I have been successful, and I feel very proud of the value I am providing and the achievements I’ve made.”

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, franchise owner Lisa says, "four years working our tails off building our business in a small town home. We’re building our new dream home in year five. Hard work pays off!”

Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise Cost

Blue Moon Estate Sales has relatively affordable fees compared to other franchises. However, you need to have a significant amount of net worth built up to qualify.

Here’s a breakdown of the essential requirements:

Initial franchise fee: $19,500 to $52,000.

Average initial investment: $41,000 to $86,000.

Net worth requirement: $100,000.

Liquid cash requirement (part of your net worth): $50,000.

Royalty fee: 5% or 7.5%, depending on your market and how many transactions you oversee.

Ad royalty fee: 1%.

Additionally, your franchise contract with Blue Moon Estate Sales will go for a minimum of 10 years before you can renegotiate or renew.

Does Blue Moon Estate Sales Offer Financing?

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers financing discounts, connecting you to third-party sources to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment and inventory costs. Consider this if you don’t have enough cash for the initial expenses.

Related: 4 Simple Tips for Finding Incredible Real Estate Deals

Get started with a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise Today

With a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, you could hit the ground running with your business and help people sell their homes and property quickly and effortlessly. Consider starting a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales today.

Check out Entrepreneur’s other guides and articles for more information on this topic.