Blue Moon Estate SalesEstate sales
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #491 last year
Initial investment
-
$41K - $86K
Units as of 2022
-
63 125.0% over 3 years
Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise
Blue Moon Estate Sales, founded in 2009 by Ken Blue and Deb Blue, is a company that assists clients who need help selling their complete estates.
In contrast to traditional home sales, "estate sales" involve selling real estate property and the property contained within a home or business building. Estate sales are most common when a property owner needs to downsize or get rid of the property and its accumulated goods quickly and without too much stress.
For example, someone may need to move quickly to jump on a job opportunity, or they may need to sell their home and a lot of property to pay down debt.
In any event, Blue Moon Estate Sales assists those in the middle of estate sales. The company and its franchisees seek to minimize costs and maximize profits for everyone involved.
Does this have you interested in Blue Moon Estate Sales? Keep reading for more information about starting a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise and reasons to do so.
Reasons to Start a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise
As of 2021, 6.5 million existing homes were sold in the United States alone. Unfortunately, most estate sales are run by small and unregulated companies, providing unreliable results for clients.
With an estate sale, many homeowners seek the assistance of marketers and salespeople to sell everything in their homes quickly and effortlessly.
Due to market deregulation, results are usually mixed. That’s where Blue Moon Estate Sales comes in.
Blue Moon Estate Sales offers stability, reliability and successful marketing for clients’ homes and possessions.
When you open a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, you’ll receive extensive training to successfully market your clients’ estates and conduct sales quickly.
As a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisee, you'll primarily work with baby boomers who need estate liquidation services now more than ever. However, there are other reasons to start a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales, including:
- It’s a home-based business. In other words, you don’t need any retail space to run a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise. You can run everything out of your own home and use a small space for occasional storage. Otherwise, you handle transactions and sales in the homes of your clients.
- Blue Moon Estate Sales charges relatively low starting fees, but the potential return on investment is relatively high. Additionally, you can take advantage of a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee if you're a veteran.
- Blue Moon Estate Sales operates within large and protected territories, minimizing competition.
- Blue Moon Estate Sales has an excellent brand reputation you benefit from as a new franchisee: a key concern when attracting first-time clients.
- Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees are integrated into a community of like-minded individuals enabling you to make connections that can maximize your business growth in no time.
- Blue Moon Estate Sales offers comprehensive support and training for marketing, IT operations and item valuation.
- Blue Moon Estate Sales offers ongoing consulting and support, particularly regarding subjective or tricky issues like pricing and valuation.
All in all, Blue Moon Estate Sales is the go-to estate sale franchise organization. If you're interested in real estate and want to make money doing something beyond selling and marketing houses, this could be the business opportunity for you.
With the estate sales business model, you can help people sell their personal property with minimum cash expenses.
How to Open a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise
To open a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, inquire to receive more information about the opportunity. Then you will be connected with a franchising expert or specialist who will help you explore ownership and walk you through the franchising process from start to finish.
Do owners need to be present?
Yes, the franchise owner or franchisee should be involved in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of their business. In this way, Blue Moon Estate Sales is not a semi-absentee franchise.
You’ll be your own boss and will run your business personally
Blue Moon Estate Sales Training and Onboarding
Blue Moon Estate Sales offers training programs and support options/courses to help you run your new business.
This starts with 72.5 hours of classroom training, which takes place at Blue Moon Estate Sales’ corporate offices. Once you complete the classroom training, you’ll also benefit from 20 hours of on-the-job training.
Even after "graduating," Blue Moon Estate Sales provides ongoing support for each of its franchisees.
Specifically, you get access to helpful newsletters, online support channels, proprietary software, advertising templates, SEO support, email marketing tools and website development assistance.
The last element is critical since Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees are home-run businesses. Your website will effectively be your online storefront or office, where you attract new clients.
However, Blue Moon Estate Sales’ marketing courses and training resources are also notable. Since a big part of your job will be marketing client homes and goods in their estates, you need to know how to make those estates look attractive to prospective buyers.
With the marketing training courses and materials, you’ll become an expert marketer in no time.
How Many Employees Will I Need?
That heavily depends on how many clients you service. Regardless, you’ll generally need between five and 15 employees to run your business efficiently, especially as your clients start rolling it.
Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise reviews
Many current and previous Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees have good things to say about their experiences.
For example, Toby Affuso of Northern Virginia says he’s “so much happier since I said goodbye to corporate life! I have been successful, and I feel very proud of the value I am providing and the achievements I’ve made.”
Chapel Hill, North Carolina, franchise owner Lisa says, "four years working our tails off building our business in a small town home. We’re building our new dream home in year five. Hard work pays off!”
Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise Cost
Blue Moon Estate Sales has relatively affordable fees compared to other franchises. However, you need to have a significant amount of net worth built up to qualify.
Here’s a breakdown of the essential requirements:
- Initial franchise fee: $19,500 to $52,000.
- Average initial investment: $41,000 to $86,000.
- Net worth requirement: $100,000.
- Liquid cash requirement (part of your net worth): $50,000.
- Royalty fee: 5% or 7.5%, depending on your market and how many transactions you oversee.
- Ad royalty fee: 1%.
- Additionally, your franchise contract with Blue Moon Estate Sales will go for a minimum of 10 years before you can renegotiate or renew.
Does Blue Moon Estate Sales Offer Financing?
Blue Moon Estate Sales offers financing discounts, connecting you to third-party sources to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment and inventory costs. Consider this if you don’t have enough cash for the initial expenses.
Get started with a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise Today
With a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, you could hit the ground running with your business and help people sell their homes and property quickly and effortlessly. Consider starting a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales today.
Company Overview
About Blue Moon Estate Sales
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Estate Sales, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2009
- Parent Company
- Best Life Brands LLC
- Leadership
- J.J. Sorrenti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084
More from Blue Moon Estate Sales
Quick Summary
Blue Moon Estate Sales was established in 2009 with a mission to set new standards in an unregulated industry. The need for an estate sale typically comes about during a particularly stressful point in a person’s life. They may be moving, downsizing or managing a loved one’s belongings. Our ultimate goal is to efficiently minimize that stress and maximize results.
Helping people is what motivates us, and we pride ourselves on providing excellent service to both our clients and customers. Estate sales are a big undertaking, and we have it down to a science. The foundation that we have built supports a trustworthy, reproducible business model proven to result in great sales, loyal customers and successful franchisees.
Why Invest in an Estate Sale Franchise?
A Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise provides a tremendous opportunity in a growing, in-demand industry. In 2021, 6.5 million existing homes were sold in the United States. For years, estate sales have been run by small, unregulated companies with varied results. Our experts train franchisees extensively on the ins and outs of successful marketing, acquiring new business and conducting sales. With millions of baby boomers in need of estate liquidation services, there has never been a more opportune time to start a career in this industry.
- This is a billion-dollar industry.
- In 2019, estate sale companies conducted an average of 31 sales per year.
- 10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age every day.
- Many are in need of downsizing possessions.
Today, families are much smaller and own a lot more stuff—often more than can be reasonably passed down to loved ones.
By taking advantage of Blue Moon’s complete market support, comprehensive training and reliable strategies, franchise owners can expect a high return on investment in one to two years, as well as a steady increase in returns annually.
What Makes Blue Moon Stand Out?
Very few companies exist in this franchise segment. We were the first to focus purely on estate sales, and we continue to stand out. Blue Moon has:
- A low start-up cost
- Large, protected territories
- Minimal inventory
- A low investment with bang for your buck
- Brand confidence and recognition
- A loyal following of return customers
- An extensive web presence
- A friendly, supportive staff
- A proprietary digital platform
Our highly-scalable, home-based business model requires minimal space to store supplies and provides significant advantages, including:
- Flexible work hours
- No accounts receivable
- A loyal, direct-pay customer base
- Effective, multi-channel marketing
- A proven sale management process
- A proven client intake process
At Blue Moon, we believe in going into business for yourself but not by yourself. With us, you will receive:
- Comprehensive, hands-on training
- Ongoing educational resources
- Franchisee website maintenance
- Specialized support from a team of experts
- 24/7 access to a private community of peers
- Sister brand networking and referral opportunities
- Annual conferences
- National accounts
The Ideal Blue Moon Estate Sales Owner
Running estate sales is fast-paced, fun and a lot of work. We seek those who are energetic and ready to succeed. Whether it’s through a love of history, resale, collectibles, antiques, art or vintage items, a passion for this business is key. It is also important to remember that our clients are often experiencing stress that comes along with major life changes. With this in mind, our ideal candidate has:
- Exceptional ethics
- High energy and drive
- Strong communication skills
- Respect and compassion for others
- A willingness to follow a proven system
- A passion for the industry
- A business mindset
Learn more today about kickstarting a unique, rewarding career as a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise owner.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 37
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 63 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,500 - $52,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $40,590 - $85,525
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%/7.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Blue Moon Estate Sales has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 72.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Blue Moon Estate Sales landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Blue Moon Estate Sales ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
