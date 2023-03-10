Blue Moon Estate Sales

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #491 last year
Initial investment
$41K - $86K
Units as of 2022
63 125.0% over 3 years
Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise

Blue Moon Estate Sales, founded in 2009 by Ken Blue and Deb Blue, is a company that assists clients who need help selling their complete estates.

In contrast to traditional home sales, "estate sales" involve selling real estate property and the property contained within a home or business building. Estate sales are most common when a property owner needs to downsize or get rid of the property and its accumulated goods quickly and without too much stress. 

For example, someone may need to move quickly to jump on a job opportunity, or they may need to sell their home and a lot of property to pay down debt.

In any event, Blue Moon Estate Sales assists those in the middle of estate sales. The company and its franchisees seek to minimize costs and maximize profits for everyone involved. 

Does this have you interested in Blue Moon Estate Sales? Keep reading for more information about starting a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise and reasons to do so.

Reasons to Start a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise

As of 2021, 6.5 million existing homes were sold in the United States alone. Unfortunately, most estate sales are run by small and unregulated companies, providing unreliable results for clients. 

With an estate sale, many homeowners seek the assistance of marketers and salespeople to sell everything in their homes quickly and effortlessly.

Due to market deregulation, results are usually mixed. That’s where Blue Moon Estate Sales comes in.

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers stability, reliability and successful marketing for clients’ homes and possessions.

When you open a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, you’ll receive extensive training to successfully market your clients’ estates and conduct sales quickly.

As a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisee, you'll primarily work with baby boomers who need estate liquidation services now more than ever. However, there are other reasons to start a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales, including:

  • It’s a home-based business. In other words, you don’t need any retail space to run a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise. You can run everything out of your own home and use a small space for occasional storage. Otherwise, you handle transactions and sales in the homes of your clients.
  • Blue Moon Estate Sales charges relatively low starting fees, but the potential return on investment is relatively high. Additionally, you can take advantage of a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee if you're a veteran.
  • Blue Moon Estate Sales operates within large and protected territories, minimizing competition.
  • Blue Moon Estate Sales has an excellent brand reputation you benefit from as a new franchisee: a key concern when attracting first-time clients.
  • Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees are integrated into a community of like-minded individuals enabling you to make connections that can maximize your business growth in no time.
  • Blue Moon Estate Sales offers comprehensive support and training for marketing, IT operations and item valuation.
  • Blue Moon Estate Sales offers ongoing consulting and support, particularly regarding subjective or tricky issues like pricing and valuation.

All in all, Blue Moon Estate Sales is the go-to estate sale franchise organization. If you're interested in real estate and want to make money doing something beyond selling and marketing houses, this could be the business opportunity for you.

With the estate sales business model, you can help people sell their personal property with minimum cash expenses. 

How to Open a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise

To open a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, inquire to receive more information about the opportunity. Then you will be connected with a franchising expert or specialist who will help you explore ownership and walk you through the franchising process from start to finish.

Do owners need to be present? 

Yes, the franchise owner or franchisee should be involved in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of their business. In this way, Blue Moon Estate Sales is not a semi-absentee franchise. 

You’ll be your own boss and will run your business personally

Blue Moon Estate Sales Training and Onboarding

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers training programs and support options/courses to help you run your new business.

This starts with 72.5 hours of classroom training, which takes place at Blue Moon Estate Sales’ corporate offices. Once you complete the classroom training, you’ll also benefit from 20 hours of on-the-job training.

Even after "graduating," Blue Moon Estate Sales provides ongoing support for each of its franchisees. 

Specifically, you get access to helpful newsletters, online support channels, proprietary software, advertising templates, SEO support, email marketing tools and website development assistance.

The last element is critical since Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees are home-run businesses. Your website will effectively be your online storefront or office, where you attract new clients.

However, Blue Moon Estate Sales’ marketing courses and training resources are also notable. Since a big part of your job will be marketing client homes and goods in their estates, you need to know how to make those estates look attractive to prospective buyers. 

With the marketing training courses and materials, you’ll become an expert marketer in no time.

How Many Employees Will I Need? 

That heavily depends on how many clients you service. Regardless, you’ll generally need between five and 15 employees to run your business efficiently, especially as your clients start rolling it. 

Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise reviews

Many current and previous Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees have good things to say about their experiences. 

For example, Toby Affuso of Northern Virginia says he’s “so much happier since I said goodbye to corporate life! I have been successful, and I feel very proud of the value I am providing and the achievements I’ve made.”

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, franchise owner Lisa says, "four years working our tails off building our business in a small town home. We’re building our new dream home in year five. Hard work pays off!”

Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise Cost

Blue Moon Estate Sales has relatively affordable fees compared to other franchises. However, you need to have a significant amount of net worth built up to qualify. 

Here’s a breakdown of the essential requirements:

  • Initial franchise fee: $19,500 to $52,000.
  • Average initial investment: $41,000 to $86,000.
  • Net worth requirement: $100,000.
  • Liquid cash requirement (part of your net worth): $50,000.
  • Royalty fee: 5% or 7.5%, depending on your market and how many transactions you oversee.
  • Ad royalty fee: 1%. 
  • Additionally, your franchise contract with Blue Moon Estate Sales will go for a minimum of 10 years before you can renegotiate or renew.

Does Blue Moon Estate Sales Offer Financing?

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers financing discounts, connecting you to third-party sources to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment and inventory costs. Consider this if you don’t have enough cash for the initial expenses.

Get started with a Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchise Today

With a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise, you could hit the ground running with your business and help people sell their homes and property quickly and effortlessly. Consider starting a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales today.

Company Overview

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Estate Sales, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Best Life Brands LLC
Leadership
J.J. Sorrenti, CEO
Corporate Address
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Quick Summary

Blue Moon Estate Sales was established in 2009 with a mission to set new standards in an unregulated industry. The need for an estate sale typically comes about during a particularly stressful point in a person’s life. They may be moving, downsizing or managing a loved one’s belongings. Our ultimate goal is to efficiently minimize that stress and maximize results.

Helping people is what motivates us, and we pride ourselves on providing excellent service to both our clients and customers. Estate sales are a big undertaking, and we have it down to a science. The foundation that we have built supports a trustworthy, reproducible business model proven to result in great sales, loyal customers and successful franchisees.

Blue Moon - Front of a brick house

Why Invest in an Estate Sale Franchise?

A Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise provides a tremendous opportunity in a growing, in-demand industry. In 2021, 6.5 million existing homes were sold in the United States. For years, estate sales have been run by small, unregulated companies with varied results. Our experts train franchisees extensively on the ins and outs of successful marketing, acquiring new business and conducting sales. With millions of baby boomers in need of estate liquidation services, there has never been a more opportune time to start a career in this industry.

  • This is a billion-dollar industry.

  • In 2019, estate sale companies conducted an average of 31 sales per year.

  • 10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age every day.

  • Many are in need of downsizing possessions.

Today, families are much smaller and own a lot more stuff—often more than can be reasonably passed down to loved ones.

By taking advantage of Blue Moon’s complete market support, comprehensive training and reliable strategies, franchise owners can expect a high return on investment in one to two years, as well as a steady increase in returns annually.

Blue Moon - Living Room

What Makes Blue Moon Stand Out?

Very few companies exist in this franchise segment. We were the first to focus purely on estate sales, and we continue to stand out. Blue Moon has:

  • A low start-up cost
  • Large, protected territories
  • Minimal inventory
  • A low investment with bang for your buck
  • Brand confidence and recognition
  • A loyal following of return customers
  • An extensive web presence
  • A friendly, supportive staff
  • A proprietary digital platform

Our highly-scalable, home-based business model requires minimal space to store supplies and provides significant advantages, including:

  • Flexible work hours
  • No accounts receivable
  • A loyal, direct-pay customer base
  • Effective, multi-channel marketing
  • A proven sale management process
  • A proven client intake process

At Blue Moon, we believe in going into business for yourself but not by yourself. With us, you will receive:

  • Comprehensive, hands-on training
  • Ongoing educational resources
  • Franchisee website maintenance
  • Specialized support from a team of experts
  • 24/7 access to a private community of peers
  • Sister brand networking and referral opportunities
  • Annual conferences
  • National accounts
Blue Moon Estate Sales Owners

The Ideal Blue Moon Estate Sales Owner

Running estate sales is fast-paced, fun and a lot of work. We seek those who are energetic and ready to succeed. Whether it’s through a love of history, resale, collectibles, antiques, art or vintage items, a passion for this business is key. It is also important to remember that our clients are often experiencing stress that comes along with major life changes. With this in mind, our ideal candidate has:

  • Exceptional ethics
  • High energy and drive
  • Strong communication skills
  • Respect and compassion for others
  • A willingness to follow a proven system
  • A passion for the industry
  • A business mindset

Learn more today about kickstarting a unique, rewarding career as a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise owner.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
37
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
63 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,500 - $52,000
Initial Investment
$40,590 - $85,525
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%/7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Blue Moon Estate Sales has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
72.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Blue Moon Estate Sales landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Blue Moon Estate Sales ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #100 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #82 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #96 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #146 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

