Jeff's Bagel Run Offers a Dynamic, Rapidly Expanding Franchise Concept! Jeff's Bagel Run franchisees provide their customers with a unique and high-quality product offering that includes bagels made from scratch and custom coffee programs.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of Owning a Jeff's Bagel Run:

  1. Fresh, in-house daily preparation offers consistent quality and authentic taste
  2. Advanced, patent-pending digital platform streamlines operations.
  3. Emphasis on community-building creates loyal customer base.

Jeff's Bagel Run is an emerging food franchise known for its freshly-made New York-style bagels, house-made cream cheeses, and quality coffee. Founded on a homemade solution to a craving, this franchise couples traditional baking with modern-day technology for efficient operations.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $435,000
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $30,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $500,000
  • Net Worth Required: $1,000,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about Jeff's Bagel Run!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor?

