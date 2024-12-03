3 Benefits of Owning a Jeff's Bagel Run: Fresh, in-house daily preparation offers consistent quality and authentic taste Advanced, patent-pending digital platform streamlines operations. Emphasis on community-building creates loyal customer base. Jeff's Bagel Run is an emerging food franchise known for its freshly-made New York-style bagels, house-made cream cheeses, and quality coffee. Founded on a homemade solution to a craving, this franchise couples traditional baking with modern-day technology for efficient operations. Key Facts: Minimum Initial Investment: $435,000

$435,000 Initial Franchise Fee: $30,000

$30,000 Liquid Capital Required : $500,000

: $500,000 Net Worth Required : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee