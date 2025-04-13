The Stock Market Imploded, But This OpenAI Tool Sees It as Opportunity Lean on AI smarts to help guide your decisions.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The stock market just took a historic nosedive, with the Dow Jones plunging 1,500 points in a single day at the time of writing this. Panic? Sure, for those already invested. But for newbies, it's a flashing neon sign that says "Buy low." The only problem? Most people don't know what to buy.

That's where an OpenAI-powered stock picker is stepping in—not just to track the chaos but to help first-time investors find stocks worth paying attention to while they're still down. Sterling Stock Picker is currently $68.99 for a lifetime subscription, down from $486.

Invest in the market with help from AI

Sterling Stock Picker was designed to help regular people make informed investment decisions without getting lost in confusing charts or financial jargon. The app starts by learning about your goals and risk tolerance through a quick five-minute questionnaire. Then, it shows you stock picks tailored to your personal investment profile.

What makes this tool different from browsing Reddit threads or Googling "best stocks to buy"? The recommendations are calculated based on your input, with guidance from a built-in AI financial assistant named Finley. Ask it anything, from what P/E ratio means to which stocks align with your goals, and you'll get a straightforward answer powered by OpenAI.

Once you're up and running, you can check in on your portfolio, explore detailed stock analyses, or let the AI walk you through the next steps. For those who want more than just hot tips, Sterling also offers educational insights and community features to help you level up over time.

Right now, a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription is $68.99. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for a single session with a human advisor.

Sterling Stock Picker: Lifetime Subscription - $68.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

If You're Not Using Chatbots, You're Letting Customers Down. Here's Why.

Discover how chatbots can broaden your company's reach and increase efficiency in customer service.

By Summit Ghimire
Business News

Here's What's Considered 'Middle Income' in the U.S. Today, According to Bank of America Data

What's considered "middle income" can vary depending on lifestyle factors like marriage and home ownership.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Why Many Business Owners are Finally Moving on From Microsoft 365

One alternative gives you the same apps for life.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Here's How Tariffs Will Affect Costco's Prices, According to the Company's CEO

Costco CEO Ron Vachris said that one-third of U.S. sales are imported from other countries.

By Erin Davis