Why Great Leaders Build Other People’s Legacies First — And How It Strengthens Your Own Impact

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’ll never forget the moment that changed how I think about leadership. It happened during my tenure as president of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, when I learned that one of our longtime supporters, a commercial real estate developer named Irwin, was nearing the end of his life and despairing that his contributions no longer mattered.

We brought him to campus to show him otherwise.

He arrived in a wheelchair, accompanied by his wife and driver and we took him around to revisit the many places shaped by his generosity. As we passed each building, program and project he helped make possible, he grew emotional. He didn’t need fanfare. He simply needed to see that his work had left a lasting impression.

At the end of our visit, I told him something that came to me at that moment: “If we have seen further as a university, it’s because we’ve been standing on the shoulders of giants like you.” I hope that assurance allowed him to rest easier in his final days. It taught me a truth I’ve carried ever since: leadership should be about securing the legacies of those around you.

That realization transformed the way I lead. It deepened how I listen. And it expanded my impact far beyond what I could have accomplished by focusing on my own accomplishments.

When you build others’ impact, you amplify your own

Once I adopted a people-first mindset, something unexpected happened: I became far more effective.

During my time as dean at Washington State University, the business school was on the verge of losing its accreditation. I didn’t have all the answers, so instead of trying to devise the solution myself, I opened the accreditation documents to everyone—faculty, staff, and alumni—and asked for help.

Together, we pulled off a turnaround no single person could have achieved. Research consistently shows that leadership styles rooted in empowerment and collaboration elevate organizational performance as a whole. The collective ownership accelerated the work and built momentum I never could have generated from the top down.

Your legacy grows in direct proportion to the legacies you help build.

Surround yourself with people smarter than you

Another liberating realization I’ve had as a leader is that surrounding yourself with exceptionally talented people amplifies your influence. Throughout my career in higher education, if I wanted to transform a school or build something new, I needed people around me who could outperform me in their own domains.

Their success became a powerful extension of my own. Many went on to become deans, presidents, founders, and leaders in their own right. Their achievements were something I could be proud of, too, as a component of their journey and legacy.

How any leader can start building someone else’s legacy today

Over the years, I’ve learned that helping someone build their legacy is about consistently showing up in ways that accelerate their growth. These are the five practices I rely on most:

1. Ask people what they truly want, and listen

Impact-building begins with understanding someone’s aspirations in their own words. People open up quickly when they sense you’re listening without judgment or agenda.

2. Co-create a roadmap that aligns with their purpose

Once I understand someone’s goals, we chart the steps, experiences, and skills that will move them forward. This shifts the dynamic from “leader and subordinate” to “partners in progress.”

3. Put them in roles that stretch their confidence and capability

People grow fastest when they’re trusted with meaningful responsibility. I deliberately give people projects or roles that challenge them just beyond their comfort zone.

4. Share your platform and redirect credit liberally

Visibility is fuel for legacy. I bring emerging leaders into rooms they haven’t been in yet, hand them the microphone, and redirect praise toward them. It’s one of the most powerful accelerators of growth.

5. Connect them to people and opportunities that outlive your influence

A true legacy extends beyond your direct involvement. I intentionally introduce people to mentors, collaborators, investors, and networks that will matter to them years from now.

Start building someone’s impact today

Your legacy grows when you help someone else build theirs. You don’t need a big platform to start. Have the willingness to ask someone what they want to become and take a single step to support them in achieving it. Choose one person today. Offer an opportunity, share your platform, or make a connection that moves them forward. Small actions compound, and the sooner you invest in someone else’s future, the sooner you expand your own impact in ways that last long after your tenure ends.

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.