This framework stops overthinking and rash moves, ensuring decisions happen at the right level.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indecision can be fatal in hostage rescue operations. SWAT teams are the final hope in the most dire of situations — and for Inspector Kevin Cyr, Commander of one of North America's largest tactical units, making the right call under extreme pressure is simply part of the job description.

Whether you are in a leadership position or a business owner, there are key lessons to learn from Cyr that can improve your decision-making skills. I recently sat down with him, and he shared the framework he created over the course of 24 years. Here's what I learned:

Related: My Company Makes Body Armor for Police Officers. When This Happened, My Whole Business Strategy Changed.