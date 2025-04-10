Inspector Kevin Cyr cuts through chaos with three clear rules — business leaders should use them to make tough calls under pressure.

In the first article, we looked at how Inspector Kevin Cyr makes tough decisions under pressure. As the leader of a SWAT team, he's created a clear system for handling high-stakes situations.

I spoke to Cyr, who relies on a set of guiding rules to cut through uncertainty and avoid common decision-making traps — insights that any business leader can apply.

Maxim 1: Separate "if" decisions from "how" decisions