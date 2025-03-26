When you try to do too much, you reach nobody. I've developed a simple rule that can change your business. The only rule is to stick with the rule.

Your business will take off when you nail two parts of an important equation: You must have something valuable to offer, and you must present it in a way that attracts the right buyers.

Once you find that sweet spot, revenue should start to accelerate.

This may sound obvious. But let me emphasize the words that entrepreneurs often overlook: the right buyers. Many entrepreneurs chase any buyers, or hope that, by blasting their message out across every possible channel, the right buyers will simply reveal themselves.