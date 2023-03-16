Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

As an entrepreneur, time management is crucial for achieving success. As an immigrant founder, I understand the importance of hard work and dedication to make your business thrive. However, it's important to remember that working nonstop without taking breaks can lead to long-term negative effects. Studies have shown that prolonged work sessions can lead to burnout, decreased productivity and even physical and mental health issues. To be truly successful, finding a balance between working hard and taking time to rest and recharge is crucial.

We all must start taking more breaks during our work day and disconnect for a bit. Rather than following the traditional belief that you should only stop when you're tired, I think taking small breaks before you even start to feel tired is essential.

This can help prevent burnout and increase productivity in the long run. I have seen the benefits of taking regular breaks and disconnecting from my own business, and I encourage others to do the same. It's essential for us as successful entrepreneurs to lead by example and prioritize our well-being to continue achieving our goals.

It's important to remember that everyone is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. However, finding activities that break out of our routine and give us a glimpse of the fun and judgment-free spaces can benefit everyone. This can be anything from walking, meditating, reading a book, or even taking a quick power nap.

The key is to find something that helps you relax and recharge. It's also important to take some time to disconnect from work and social media. This can help us to focus on ourselves and our well-being without any distractions. By finding activities that work for us and taking regular breaks, we can increase our productivity and enjoy the journey of being an entrepreneur.

Below I'm sharing the three most unique time-off break ideas I can recommend:

1. Making coffee and washing the dishes

Taking a break from work is essential for maintaining focus and productivity. But instead of scrolling through social media or checking your phone, try something unconventional like making a coffee or washing the dishes. A recent study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that performing simple, mundane tasks such as washing dishes can positively impact our well-being. The repetitive motion of these tasks can be meditative, allowing you to focus on the present moment and release any pent-up stress or tension.

Making coffee (a favorite activity of mine, especially a good iced espresso latte) can be a great way to break the monotony of work and give yourself a bit of pleasure. Plus, it's a great way to take care of daily tasks and disconnect from technology. The aroma and the taste of freshly cursed coffee can help to enhance our mood and decrease stress.

So, next time you need a break, try making a coffee or washing the dishes. You'll be surprised how it can help you to relax, refresh your mind and increase your focus. There are great brands that offer a selection of decaf coffee beans and ground coffee for a more anxiety-free experience.

2. Taking your dog for an unexpected walk

It's easy to get caught up in the daily grind of work and responsibilities, which can lead to feeling burnt out and unproductive. Taking your dog for a random walk is a unique activity that can help break the cycle and increase productivity. Not only does it give you and your furry friend some much-needed exercise and fresh air, but it also provides an opportunity to step away from your work and disconnect from technology. It's a small change that can make a big difference in your work-life balance.

These unexpected walks can also help to return to work with a fresh perspective and renewed energy, which can increase productivity and a better work-life balance. So, next time you feel stressed or unproductive, try taking your doggy for an unexpected walk, and you'll see the difference it makes.

3. Disconnecting and enjoying hookah

Smoking hookah is a unique activity that can be a great way to take a break from work and relax. Hookah, also known as shisha or waterpipe, is a traditional method of smoking flavored tobacco enjoyed for centuries in the Middle East, India and other parts of Asia.

Smoking hookah is often considered a social activity, and it can be a great way to bond with friends or colleagues while taking a break from work. Preparing and smoking hookah is a ritual in itself and can be a great way to disconnect from work and other stressors.

In addition to being a fun and social activity, smoking hookah also offers several benefits for your overall well-being. Here are two benefits of smoking hookah during your time off:

Stress relief — Smoking hookah can be a great way to relax and unwind after a long work day. The act of inhaling and exhaling smoke can be soothing, and the tobacco flavors can help to calm the mind. Increased focus and concentration — Preparing and smoking hookah can be a great way to clear your mind and focus on the present moment. This can help to improve your concentration and focus when you return to work.

Smoking hookah can be a unique and enjoyable way to take a break from work and relax. Whether you are smoking alone or with friends, smoking hookah can offer several benefits for your overall well-being and help you return to work refreshed and focused.

In conclusion, taking a break from work is essential for maintaining focus and productivity. Making a coffee or washing the dishes is just one unconventional example of how to do this, but there are many other ways to break your routine and refresh your mind.

It's essential to find activities that work for you. Take the proper time to experiment with different options and find what works best.