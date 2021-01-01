Pierre Subeh
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of X Network
Pierre Subeh is a 22-year-old author, business expert and award-winning executive producer. He is mostly known for advocating for Middle-Eastern representation and pushing The White House under the Biden-Harris administration to recognize April as the national Arab American Heritage Month.
Follow Pierre Subeh on Social
Latest
5 Reasons Why Your Website Is Holding You Back and How to Fix It
Having a fancy website does not guarantee your business will be successful. Ensuring that you have a strong digital infrastructure and an SEO-optimized approach does.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Cara Sloman
executive vice president at Nadel Phelan, Inc.
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR
-
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Lynn Power
Co-Founder & CEO of MASAMI
-