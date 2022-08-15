Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Undoubtedly, anyone going into social media marketing needs to constantly learn new ways to advertise as audiences are very dynamic. As marketers, we need to follow this passionate audience everywhere we go. The masses are now on TikTok, and the good thing is that the average person is seeing triple the number of they did a few years ago. The challenge is how to catch their attention.

Music and advertising have had a relationship for as long as the two existed. Coca-Cola's massive success is credited greatly to its connection to the music of different eras. Regardless of your brand, you can use the power of music and free vitality on TikTok.

So do you have to hire an expensive studio or find a famous singer to bring your brand's song to life? Of course not. With technology and the creator economy proliferating, incredible music producers are creating audio beats and licensing them on a mass level to multiple creators and brands. These are still rising; most people don't know about them.

I put all the methods discussed in this story to action for my educational show with a fun twist called Pierre Explains Everything, in which I used audio sampling marketplaces to make my content stand out. Given how captivating my video became, I could get over a million views on one of my YouTube shorts within 24 hours. Days later, I broke the record on Instagram for most video views in a day on an Instagram reel under the educational category with that same video that did well on my YouTube channel.

Below are three ways to leverage licensable music to make a song that will potentially blow up your brand or business.

Related: How Brands Are Capitalizing TikTok to Win New Audiences

License two beats, then combine them into one

The concept of licensing two beats and combining them into one song to create a TikTok jingle is straightforward and incredibly effective in action. It will help you grow your business organically on the platform. Consider sampling two separate non-related beats and then hiring a producer to merge them into one new moment to create a unique and fresh sound that can help you grow your audience and brand on TikTok.

Any business looking to grow their brand on TikTok should consider creating a unique jingle to post on the app. By licensing two non-related beats and combining them into one new sound, you can create a catchy and recognizable tune that will help your videos stand out from the crowd. This will help you attract new followers and encourage organic growth by giving users a reason to share your content with their friends and colleagues.

While you can license these two jingles and try to create a combined sound yourself, it's often best to hire a professional producer to ensure that the final product is of high quality to give it its maximum potential. With a little effort, you can create a powerful marketing tool to help you take your business to the next level.

Related: Learn How to Go Viral on TikTok

Create a company jingle

Let's face it; most company jingles are pretty cringe-worthy. They tend to be forgettable at best and super annoying at worst. But it doesn't have to be this way! With a little bit of effort, you can create a company jingle that is cool and trendy, one that audiences will enjoy singing.

The key is to hire a professional songwriter and singer. This way, you'll have someone who knows how to craft a catchy tune and deliver it with style. So if you're looking to take your brand to the next level, consider investing in a killer company jingle. It just might be the best decision you ever make.

For those who still don't understand the benefits, here's a breakdown: A jingle is a short melody that is easy to remember and often used in advertising. Jingles are effective because they are memorable and can help customers recall your brand when they are ready to make a purchase. Although there are many ways of acquiring new customers, it's always wise to keep cost-effective options like this one in mind.

Related: How to Use TikTok to Promote Your Business

Sample a phrase and turn it into a TikTok trend

There are many ways your brand or business can go viral on TikTok using custom audio beats, but what's even more potent than just a beat are vocal samples combined with audio beats because they feel more intriguing to audiences. Most brands don't know that there are now actual marketplaces with the sole purpose of curating the best library of audio content for creators looking to expand online. You can license these audio beats and samples from online platforms such as Splice and WAVS.

Finally, promote your brand's song on other platforms like YouTube and Instagram to drive more traffic to your TikTok videos. By following these tips, you'll be well on your way to creating a viral TikTok campaign that will help take your brand to the next level.