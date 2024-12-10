Are You on Track for a Comfortable Retirement? Here's How Much Money You Should Save Every Month Depending on Your Age and State. Many Americans believe they'll need more than $1 million to retire well.
Key Takeaways
- Age and location are key factors in planning for a comfortable retirement.
- GOBankingRates breaks down how monthly savings goals should reflect them.
Americans believe they'll need $1.46 million to retire comfortably, according to a Northwestern Mutual study published earlier this year.
Of course, just how far someone's retirement savings stretch has a lot to do with where they're spending their golden years.
A new study from GOBankingRates determined how much money someone needs to save every month to retire comfortably in each U.S. state based on a retirement age of 65 and life expectancy of 85.
GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration to come up with its results.
The study found that retirees need more than $1 million to retire comfortably in nearly half of the U.S., including Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, Colorado, New York and 16 other states.
Additionally, retirees with less than $500,000 in savings can expect to retire comfortably in just four U.S. states: Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and West Virginia.
Check out GOBankingRates' full state-by-state breakdown of how much people have to save monthly for a comfortable retirement, adjusted for whether they start saving at age 20 or age 30, below:
Alaska
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $113,674
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,373,083
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,543
- If you start at age 30: $3,269
Arizona
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,930
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,198,203
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,219
- If you start at age 30: $2,853
Arkansas
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $489,937
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $907
- If you start at age 30: $1,167
California
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $162,045
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,340,510
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $4,334
- If you start at age 30: $5,573
Colorado
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $120,778
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,515,171
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,806
- If you start at age 30: $3,608
Connecticut
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $110,596
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,311,531
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,429
- If you start at age 30: $3,123
Delaware
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,988
- If you start at age 30: $2,556
Florida
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,097
- If you start at age 30: $2,696
Georgia
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,647
- If you start at age 30: $2,118
Hawaii
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $200,289
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,105,384
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $5,751
- If you start at age 30: $7,394
Idaho
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,893
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,237,471
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,292
- If you start at age 30: $2,946
Illinois
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $83,406
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $767,734
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,422
- If you start at age 30: $1,828
Indiana
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,613
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $651,857
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,207
- If you start at age 30: $1,552
Iowa
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,527
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $590,147
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,093
- If you start at age 30: $1,405
Kansas
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,293
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $585,465
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,084
- If you start at age 30: $1,394
Kentucky
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $557,577
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,033
- If you start at age 30: $1,328
Louisiana
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $499,020
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $924
- If you start at age 30: $1,188
Maine
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,397
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,187,545
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,199
- If you start at age 30: $2,827
Maryland
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,224
- If you start at age 30: $2,859
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $143,885
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,977,309
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $3,662
- If you start at age 30: $4,708
Michigan
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,275
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $645,105
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,195
- If you start at age 30: $1,536
Minnesota
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,599
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $951,593
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,762
- If you start at age 30: $2,266
Mississippi
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $442,620
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $820
- If you start at age 30: $1,054
Missouri
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,431
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $628,219
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,163
- If you start at age 30: $1,496
Montana
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $107,035
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,240,305
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,297
- If you start at age 30: $2,953
Nebraska
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $79,958
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $698,758
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,294
- If you start at age 30: $1,664
Nevada
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,716
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,233,930
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,285
- If you start at age 30: $2,938
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $118,035
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,460,296
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,704
- If you start at age 30: $3,477
New Jersey
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $123,370
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,902
- If you start at age 30: $3,731
New Mexico
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,305
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $805,701
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,492
- If you start at age 30: $1,918
New York
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,326,162
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,456
- If you start at age 30: $3,158
North Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,674
- If you start at age 30: $2,152
North Dakota
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $718,307
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,330
- If you start at age 30: $1,710
Ohio
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,058
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $620,769
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,150
- If you start at age 30: $1,478
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $539,812
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,000
- If you start at age 30: $1,285
Oregon
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $116,724
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,434,094
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,656
- If you start at age 30: $3,415
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $81,739
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $734,378
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,360
- If you start at age 30: $1,749
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $115,926
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,418,134
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,626
- If you start at age 30: $3,377
South Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,470
- If you start at age 30: $1,890
South Dakota
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,827
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $816,151
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,511
- If you start at age 30: $1,943
Tennessee
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $788,630
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,460
- If you start at age 30: $1,878
Texas
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $808,779
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,498
- If you start at age 30: $1,926
Utah
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $117,038
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,440,357
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,667
- If you start at age 30: $3,429
Vermont
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $103,361
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,166,822
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,161
- If you start at age 30: $2,778
Virginia
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,044
- If you start at age 30: $2,628
Washington
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $132,485
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,749,300
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $3,239
- If you start at age 30: $4,165
West Virginia
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $434,501
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $805
- If you start at age 30: $1,035
Wisconsin
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $87,554
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $850,695
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,575
- If you start at age 30: $2,025
Wyoming
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $949,365
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,758
- If you start at age 30: $2,260