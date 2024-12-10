Many Americans believe they'll need more than $1 million to retire well.

Americans believe they'll need $1.46 million to retire comfortably, according to a Northwestern Mutual study published earlier this year.

Of course, just how far someone's retirement savings stretch has a lot to do with where they're spending their golden years.

A new study from GOBankingRates determined how much money someone needs to save every month to retire comfortably in each U.S. state based on a retirement age of 65 and life expectancy of 85.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration to come up with its results.

The study found that retirees need more than $1 million to retire comfortably in nearly half of the U.S., including Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, Colorado, New York and 16 other states.

Additionally, retirees with less than $500,000 in savings can expect to retire comfortably in just four U.S. states: Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and West Virginia.

Check out GOBankingRates' full state-by-state breakdown of how much people have to save monthly for a comfortable retirement, adjusted for whether they start saving at age 20 or age 30, below:

Alaska

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $113,674

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,373,083

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,543

If you start at age 30: $3,269

Arizona

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,930

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,198,203

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,219

If you start at age 30: $2,853

Arkansas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $489,937

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $907

If you start at age 30: $1,167

California

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $162,045

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,340,510

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $4,334

If you start at age 30: $5,573

Colorado

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $120,778

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,515,171

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,806

If you start at age 30: $3,608

Connecticut

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $110,596

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,311,531

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,429

If you start at age 30: $3,123

Delaware

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,988

If you start at age 30: $2,556

Florida

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,097

If you start at age 30: $2,696

Georgia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,647

If you start at age 30: $2,118

Hawaii

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $200,289

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,105,384

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $5,751

If you start at age 30: $7,394

Idaho

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,893

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,237,471

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,292

If you start at age 30: $2,946

Illinois

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $83,406

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $767,734

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,422

If you start at age 30: $1,828

Indiana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,613

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $651,857

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,207

If you start at age 30: $1,552

Iowa

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,527

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $590,147

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,093

If you start at age 30: $1,405

Kansas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,293

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $585,465

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,084

If you start at age 30: $1,394

Kentucky

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $557,577

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,033

If you start at age 30: $1,328

Louisiana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $499,020

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $924

If you start at age 30: $1,188

Maine

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,397

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,187,545

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,199

If you start at age 30: $2,827

Maryland

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,224

If you start at age 30: $2,859

Massachusetts

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $143,885

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,977,309

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $3,662

If you start at age 30: $4,708

Michigan

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,275

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $645,105

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,195

If you start at age 30: $1,536

Minnesota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,599

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $951,593

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,762

If you start at age 30: $2,266

Mississippi

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $442,620

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $820

If you start at age 30: $1,054

Missouri

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,431

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $628,219

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,163

If you start at age 30: $1,496

Montana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $107,035

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,240,305

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,297

If you start at age 30: $2,953

Nebraska

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $79,958

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $698,758

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,294

If you start at age 30: $1,664

Nevada

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,716

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,233,930

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,285

If you start at age 30: $2,938

New Hampshire

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $118,035

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,460,296

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,704

If you start at age 30: $3,477

New Jersey

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $123,370

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,902

If you start at age 30: $3,731

New Mexico

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,305

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $805,701

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,492

If you start at age 30: $1,918

New York

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,326,162

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,456

If you start at age 30: $3,158

North Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,674

If you start at age 30: $2,152

North Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $718,307

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,330

If you start at age 30: $1,710

Ohio

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,058

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $620,769

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,150

If you start at age 30: $1,478

Oklahoma

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $539,812

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,000

If you start at age 30: $1,285

Oregon

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $116,724

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,434,094

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,656

If you start at age 30: $3,415

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $81,739

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $734,378

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,360

If you start at age 30: $1,749

Rhode Island

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $115,926

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,418,134

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,626

If you start at age 30: $3,377

South Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,470

If you start at age 30: $1,890

South Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,827

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $816,151

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,511

If you start at age 30: $1,943

Tennessee

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $788,630

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,460

If you start at age 30: $1,878

Texas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $808,779

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,498

If you start at age 30: $1,926

Utah

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $117,038

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,440,357

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,667

If you start at age 30: $3,429

Vermont

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $103,361

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,166,822

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,161

If you start at age 30: $2,778

Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,044

If you start at age 30: $2,628

Washington

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $132,485

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,749,300

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $3,239

If you start at age 30: $4,165

West Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $434,501

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $805

If you start at age 30: $1,035

Wisconsin

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $87,554

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $850,695

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,575

If you start at age 30: $2,025

Wyoming

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $949,365

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):