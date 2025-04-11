A Google spokesperson said the move would help Google run more efficiently.

In January, Google offered all employees on its platforms and devices team a buyout or a severance package in exchange for a voluntary resignation.

Now, Google has let go of hundreds of employees in the unit, per a Thursday report from The Information. Google says that the layoffs are part of an effort to run more effectively.

"Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we've focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet.

The spokesperson added that Google is still hiring for positions in the U.S. and globally.

Google formed the platforms and devices team in April 2024 by combining the division responsible for Android software and the Chrome browser with the unit in charge of gadgets like Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks.

The team had more than 20,000 employees in January, per The Information. Google issued a buyout offer that month after over 1,400 employees signed a petition advocating for greater job security and buyouts before layoffs. It is unclear how many platforms and devices employees accepted the buyout and exactly how many are now impacted by layoffs.

Google last made sweeping job cuts in January 2023, reducing its workforce by 12,000 roles, or about 6%. By December 2024, the company had 183,323 full-time global employees.

Google is the latest technology company to reduce its workforce. In February, Meta cut around 5% of its 72,000-employee global workforce, or nearly 4,000 workers, over performance issues.

