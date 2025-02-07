Meta Informs Staff that Layoffs Will Begin Monday Morning in a Now-Leaked Internal Memo Have a good weekend, Meta employees!

  • Meta's vice president of human resources told employees Friday that layoffs will begin next week.
  • According to a copy of the memo, U.S.-based employees will be notified on Monday at 5 a.m. PT.
  • Meta intends to lay off 5% of staff, or over 3,000 employees.

Meta sent employees an internal memo on Friday outlining what to expect as the tech giant implements its latest round of layoffs affecting 5% of its 72,000-person workforce, around 3,000 employees.

A memo obtained by Business Insider and posted to Meta's internal Workplace forum by Vice President of Human Resources Janelle Gale said that employees affected by the performance-based cuts will be notified Monday morning through an email sent to their work and personal email addresses. The times are scheduled for different time zones beginning Sunday at 1 p.m. PT with some international employees not hearing the news until Feb 18.

U.S.-based employees will receive a notification on Monday at 5 a.m. PT. Within an hour of receiving the email, affected employees will be kicked off of company systems. The email will inform them of their termination and contain details about their severance package.

"For teams that have a teammate or manager exit on Monday, I understand this might be a difficult day, and there could be some disruption and short-term impacts on your day-to-day work," Gale wrote in the memo.

She also added that Meta's offices would be open on Monday, but anyone "whose job allows" was allowed to work from home and have the day count as "in-person time." Meta currently follows a hybrid schedule, requiring full-time employees to work from the office three days per week and two days remotely.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gale included an FAQ section in the memo clarifying that Meta does not plan to tell the entire company who was laid off after notifying affected employees and intends to backfill the impacted roles on an unspecified timeline. She also wrote that if employees had a manager who had been terminated, their newly assigned manager would reach out to them.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees about the layoffs last month, informing staff that he had "decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster."

Zuckerberg wrote that while Meta "typically" manages out employees who don't meet expectations over a year, Meta was going to make more "extensive" cuts of low performers during the performance cycle ending in February.

Meta isn't the only tech giant to recently conduct layoffs. Amazon laid off dozens of employees last month and Salesforce reportedly let go of 1,000 workers earlier this year.
