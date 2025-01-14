'I Want the Best People on Our Teams': Meta Is Laying Off More Than 3,000, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Calls for 'Extensive Performance-Based Cuts' — Read the Memo In an internal memo shared on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said it's "going to be an intense year" at the company.

  • Meta is laying off 5% of its workforce.
  • Employees who are being let go will be notified by February 10, the company said in an internal memo.

Meta Platforms is cutting 5% of its workforce, according to an internal memo circulating on Tuesday, first reported by Bloomberg.

"We typically manage out people who aren't meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we're going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle, with the intention of back filling these roles in 2025," the memo reads.

According to its most recent quarterly report, the company has around 72,000 employees. Meta owns Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and X competitor Threads (among other businesses).

Meta has been conducting mass layoffs for a number of years.

  • In November 2022, the tech giant announced it was cutting 11,000 roles or 13% of its workforce.
  • In 2023, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a "year of efficiency," including layoffs of around 10,000 people.
  • In October 2024, Meta laid off an undisclosed number of employees from WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads.

Earlier this month, Meta ended its independent fact-checking program in favor of a Community Notes program written by users. Last week, the company announced it was ending its DEI programs.

Business Insider and CNBC also obtained the memo. Read it here:

Meta is working on building some of the most important technologies of the world. AI, glasses as the next computing platform and the future of social media. This is going to be an intense year, and I want to make sure we have the best people on our teams.

I've decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low performers faster. We typically manage out people who aren't meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we're going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle, with the intention of back filling these roles in 2025. We won't manage out everyone who didn't meet expectations for the last period if we're optimistic about their future performance, and for those we do let go, we'll provide generous severance in line with what we provided with previous cuts.

We'll follow up with more guidance for managers ahead of calibrations. People who are impacted will be notified on February 10 or later for those outside the U.S.

