In an internal memo shared on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said it's "going to be an intense year" at the company.

Meta Platforms is cutting 5% of its workforce, according to an internal memo circulating on Tuesday, first reported by Bloomberg.

"We typically manage out people who aren't meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we're going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle, with the intention of back filling these roles in 2025," the memo reads.

According to its most recent quarterly report, the company has around 72,000 employees. Meta owns Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and X competitor Threads (among other businesses).

Meta has been conducting mass layoffs for a number of years.

In November 2022, the tech giant announced it was cutting 11,000 roles or 13% of its workforce.

In 2023, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a "year of efficiency," including layoffs of around 10,000 people.

In October 2024, Meta laid off an undisclosed number of employees from WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads.

Earlier this month, Meta ended its independent fact-checking program in favor of a Community Notes program written by users. Last week, the company announced it was ending its DEI programs.

Business Insider and CNBC also obtained the memo. Read it here: