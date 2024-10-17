Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

'I'm Still Trying to Process': Meta Is Laying Off Employees Across the Company, Including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads Meta confirmed the news but has not disclosed how many employees are impacted.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Meta is laying off employees across multiple divisions and companies, including Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp.
  • Former employees are posting about the news on social media.

Meta is laying off employees across multiple divisions this week, company spokesperson Dave Arnold confirmed to The Verge.

This includes Threads, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs.

"Today, a few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy," Arnold said. "This includes moving some teams to different locations, and moving some employees to different roles. In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees."

Employees have confirmed the news on social media, including Jane Manchun Wong, a former tech journalist who joined Threads in 2023.

In 2022, Meta laid off 11,000 people, around 13% of its workforce. In 2023, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a "year of efficiency," which included more layoffs of around 10,000 people.

In July, Meta reported a $4.5 billion quarterly loss in its Reality Labs division, which runs metaverse and VR projects.

It is not yet known how many employees are affected by Thursday's layoffs.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

