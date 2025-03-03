These Are the 10 Highest-Paying 'Little-to-No-Experience-Required' Side Hustles Right Now Want to start a side hustle? It pays to be strategic.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials have a side hustle, per Bankrate's data.
  • See what the best-paying, low-experience-needed side hustles look like in 2025.

Side hustles remain a popular way for Americans to earn extra income and work toward financial freedom outside of their 9-5 jobs.

More than one-third third of U.S. adults — nearly half of Gen Z and millennials — have a supplemental gig, according to Bankrate's research.

Whether someone is looking to pay off bills or debt, save for a vacation or retirement, or just have some more spending money, starting a side hustle can be a flexible, low-commitment way to do that — especially if it's one that doesn't require extensive experience.

What do those high-paying, ready-to-start side hustles look like in 2025?

Financial services company NetCredit dug into thousands of publicly available job ads to find the hourly gigs that pay the most and "that require little-to-no experience" for success.

The best-paying side hustle that meets that criteria, according to the research? That would be participating in focus groups, which pays $28 an hour, on average.

Working as a virtual assistant, website tester, dog walker and nanny round out the top five lucrative side hustles, per the data, with rates averaging $21-$26 an hour.

"Some of the best among these are gigs where the buyer just needs a 'regular person,' and lack of experience is actually an advantage," the report said, noting that "no experience" side hustles often capitalize on backgrounds or skills that "you may not have considered for their value."

Read on for NetCredit's full list of the 10 highest-paying, "little experience"-necessary side hustles in the U.S.:

Image Credit: Courtesy of NetCredit
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

