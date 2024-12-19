More than a third of U.S. adults have a side hustle and bring in an average of $891 a month with their extra work, according to recent research from Bankrate. However, many side hustlers strive to make significantly more money — sometimes even enough to replace the income from their 9-5 or other full-time ventures.

Starting an online side hustle remains an attractive option for people who seek flexible hours and/or the ability to work from home.

Freelance writing, tutoring, web development, graphic design and flipping or selling products are just some of the many ways that side hustlers earn extra cash online. People often offer their goods or services via digital marketplaces on platforms like Etsy, eBay, TikTok, Shopify, Facebook and more.

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur sat down with four people who used Facebook to start and grow their side hustles to $1 million and beyond. Karen Frederick, 43, launched her online jewelry and accessories brand, Kole Jax Designs, in 2012. Teen brothers Kirk and Jacob McKinney founded their junk-removal business, Junk Teens, in 2021. Carlos Ugalde, 52, started his print-on-demand apparel brand, House of Chingasos, in 2018.

Read on to learn more about how Frederick, the McKinney brothers and Ugalde used Facebook to build their side hustles into lucrative businesses — and their best advice for entrepreneurs who want to do it too.

Karen Frederick founded jewelry and accessories brand Kole Jax Designs

Frederick wanted a fulfilling, home-based career that would allow her to make money while staying present for her children. Frederick had always loved jewelry, so she started a side hustle to sell her own line in 2012: online jewelry and accessories brand Kole Jax Designs (named for her sons Grayson Kole and Tucker Jax) was born.

After ordering supplies and watching YouTube videos to teach herself how to cut glass and solder, Frederick opened an Etsy shop to take custom orders and set up a Facebook page, where she posted new designs and offered giveaways. Frederick's Facebook page was a major hit (she quickly landed 10,000 followers) and key to the brand's growth. Kole Jax saw its first seven-figure year in 2018 and has generated more than $10 million in total revenue.

Frederick's success tip: "Just start. Don't overthink it. There is no perfect time to start a business. If you can, put your earnings back into the company in the beginning. Embrace change and failures. After running a business for almost 13 years, I firmly believe that failure is an opportunity to learn, and change is the passage for innovation and growth. Invest in yourself — and not 'if,' but when the going gets tough, remember why you started."

The McKinney brothers started junk-removal business Junk Teens

In 2021, a working pair of speakers found in a dump became the first of many items high school students Kirk and Jacob McKinney collected and sold on Facebook Marketplace. Before long, the brothers quit their grocery store gigs and transformed their side hustle into Junk Teens, a junk-removal business that repurposes, resells and donates "as many items as possible" and provides job opportunities for other local teens.

The McKinney brothers had to invest in tools and trucks, hire employees and take risks to grow their side hustle, and their efforts paid off. By 2023, Junk Teens brought in $910,000 with two dump trucks and a pickup, and the business is projecting $1.2 million in 2024 with three dump trucks and a pickup.

Kirk and Jacob McKinney's success tip: "Our advice for anyone looking to start a side hustle or a full-time business is to keep it simple. People often overcomplicate things. In junk removal, for example, it's as easy as picking up junk, getting paid and driving away. Momentum is key — don't take growth for granted; always build on it. Also, choose a business that aligns with your passions. For us, we've always loved searching through dumpsters for cool finds, and Junk Teens lets us do that every day."

Carlos Ugalde launched print-on-demand apparel brand House of Chingasos

Ugalde decided to start a side hustle in 2018 after he was laid off and unsure he could find a comparable job with the same pay. So, he founded his print-on-demand apparel brand, House of Chingasos. Ugalde opened a Shopify storefront, created about 10 basic designs, connected the shop with print-on-demand platform Printify and began running Facebook ads, learning the ins and outs of the business along the way.

Despite going into the gig without knowing much about digital marketing, Ugalde's trial-and-error approach served him well. The business earned $2,500 in the first month, $11,000 in the second and $54,000 in the third. In 2023, House of Chingasos hit almost $3 million in revenue and a nearly 70% increase over 2022.

Ugalde's success tip: "Don't look at the obstacles in front of you. Just decide what you are going to do and go after it. Decide that success is the only option! Be flexible in your approach, and never stop learning."